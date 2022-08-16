San Francisco Giants vs. Arizona Diamondbacks Odds, Line, Picks, and Prediction - August 15 | 2022 MLB Season

The San Francisco Giants will be at home to face the Arizona Diamondbacks on Monday night. These National League West teams haven't had the season they wanted up to this point, but they'll try to make up ground starting Monday.

The Giants defeated the Pittsburgh Pirates 8-7 on Sunday in walk-off fashion, bringing their record to an even 57-57. Meanwhile, for the Diamondbacks, they now find themselves at 53-61 for the year following their 7-4 victory over the Colorado Rockies on Sunday. Arizona has been a subpar team away from home, but they have won six of their last eight.

"Thairo said game over" - @SFGiants

Alex Cobb, who is 3-6 with a 4.15 ERA, will start Monday for San Francisco. Cobb has been very reliable recently, holding a 3.26 ERA in his last five appearances. Cobb has a 2.83 expected FIP, too, indicating that he's been unlucky this year to have a higher ERA. Cobb pitched mediocrely in two starts against Arizona in July, but he's seemed to turn it around since then.

Arizona will send out Madison Bumgarner, who is 6-11 with a 4.13 ERA. The Giants offense that the veteran southpaw will be up against ranks eighth in runs per game. In his last two starts, he hasn't been that great, giving up nine earned runs in his last 11 2/3 frames. Bumgarner will face his former club on Monday, which may provide additional incentive to pitch well.

"Series dub secured." - @Dbacks

San Francisco Giants vs. Arizona Diamondbacks Match Details

Fixture: Arizona Diamondbacks @ San Francisco Giants

Date & Time: Monday, August 15, 9:45 P.M. EDT

Venue: Oracle Park, San Francisco, California

San Francisco Giants vs. Arizona Diamondbacks Betting Odds

Team Money Line Spread Over/Under Arizona Diamondbacks +165 +1.5 (-130) Over 8.0 (+100) San Francisco Giants -190 -1.5 (+110) Under 8.0 (-120)

San Francisco Giants vs. Arizona Diamondbacks Best Picks

The Giants have been patient when necessary, with the second-highest walk rate in the league. Bumgarner will forever be revered by Giants fans, but at this stage in his career, he isn't the same workhorse. He averages around 5 1/3 innings per start, much lower than the last few years. Expect the Giants to knock him out before he completes six on Monday.

Pick: Madison Bumgarner Under 17.5 Outs Recorded (+110)

San Francisco Giants vs. Arizona Diamondbacks Betting Prediction

Both teams have been playing well lately; making this a good match-up to watch. Cobb has looked much more comfortable in his recent starts, but he has lacked run support. Cobb has held his own against some tough lineups, thus he's expected to be able to handle the Diamondbacks' bats. Back the home team to lead through five behind another strong performance from Cobb.

Prediction: Giants First 5 Innings -0.5 & Under 8 (-120)

Last 15 Days MLB Picks are: 90-70-3 (+136.0 Units)

