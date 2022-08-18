San Francisco Giants vs. Arizona Diamondbacks Odds, Line, Picks, and Prediction - August 17 | 2022 MLB Season

The San Francisco Giants will be playing the Arizona Diamondbacks on Wednesday night. On Tuesday, the Giants beat the Diamondbacks 2-1 via Brandon Crawford's walk-off homer. They've now improved to 59-57 for the season; 4 1/2 games behind the San Diego Padres for the final wild card berth in the National League.

After that disappointing loss, the Diamondbacks are 53-63 for the year. Arizona has been a poor team away from home, and last night's loss was especially painful after leading for most of the game.

Carlos Rodon, who is 11-6 with a 2.95 ERA over 23 starts, will be taking the mound Wednesday for San Francisco. He has been dominant this year, and he'll be up against a manageable Diamondbacks lineup on Wednesday. The last few starts, the southpaw has been sharper, giving up just three earned runs in his past 18 1/3 innings.

The Giants' lefty has been excellent in his home park this year, sporting a 1.89 ERA at Oracle Park. He's struggled against Arizona this year, but both of those starts were on the road. Let's see if he can have a better third start against the Diamondbacks tonight in a park where he's more comfortable.

Arizona's Zach Davies gets the call on Wednesday night. He's 2-4, with a 4.11 ERA so far. San Francisco's offense, which he'll be up against, ranks eighth in runs per game, but they haven't given Rodon much run support this season.

Lately, Davies has allowed three earned runs in his past ten innings, which is solid. However, towards the end of last season, the Giants lit him up. He gave up five runs in that start in two frames, but his recent success has been more encouraging. He's also an improved pitcher this year, so look for him to fare better this time around.

San Francisco Giants vs. Arizona Diamondbacks Match Details

Fixture: Arizona Diamondbacks @ San Francisco Giants

Date & Time: Wednesday, August 17, 9:45 p.m. EDT

Venue: Oracle Park, San Francisco, California

San Francisco Giants vs. Arizona Diamondbacks Betting Odds

Team Money Line Spread Over/Under Arizona Diamondbacks +185 +1.5 (-115) Over 7.5 (+100) San Francisco Giants -220 -1.5 (-105) Under 7.5 (-120)

San Francisco Giants vs. Arizona Diamondbacks Best Picks

The last game featured little scoring, but the teams combined for 12 hits. Monday's game had 15 total hits; look for a similar output tonight. Both starters have struggled against the opposition historically. Expect the bats to wake-up a bit in this one.

Pick: Total Hits Over 14.5 (-120)

San Francisco Giants vs. Arizona Diamondbacks Betting Prediction

The Giants are in the midst of a five-game winning streak, and they're 10-1 in their last 11 as the betting favorites. Rodon is a top-tier pitcher, and the Giants have been scoring for him over the last few weeks. Daniel Bellino is tonight's umpire, and teams average over nine runs per game combined in his games. The over has hit 14 of his 22 contests from behind the plate. Back the home side to win and cover, and expect the Giants' offense to ride their momentum from last night's walk-off win.

Prediction: Giants -1.5 (-105) & Giants Team Total Over 4 Runs (-110)

