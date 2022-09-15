San Francisco Giants vs Atlanta Braves: Odds, Line, Picks, and Prediction - September 14 | 2022 MLB Season

The San Francisco Giants will take on the Atlanta Braves in the series finale at home on Wednesday. The series is deadlocked at 1-1. The high-flying Braves, who are putting pressure on the New York Mets for first place in the NL East, will take on the Giants, who are now third in the NL West.

The Braves defeated the Giants last night, taking their record to 88-54 and 41-29. The Braves are on course to seal a spot in the playoffs this season. They have the best slugging percentage this season and possess a healthy batting average. They will look to clinch this series on the road.

The Giants sit 10 games behind a possible wildcard spot and their chances of making it to the postseason are very slim. They will play the series finale against a team that has been in red-hot form since the All-Star weekend. The Giants will hope to clinch the home series and keep their chances alive of making it to the playoffs.

The Giants will start Carlos Rodon on the mound for the final game. He has an ERA of 2.93, a 1.05 WHIP, 212 K's and a W-L of 12-8. He is 6-2 at home. He lost in his last start against the Braves, but he did pitch well in that game. He gave up one run on three hits and raked in 10 punchouts in 7.0 IP. He will look to repeat that performance, only this time registering a much-needed win for his team.

The Braves will start Charlie Morton on the hill. He is 8-5 overall with 180 K's and a 1.19 WHIP. This will be his 28th start of the season. In his last start against the Giants, he gave up two runs on three hits, with 11 K's in 7.0 IP. He is a good strike-thrower and will look forward to giving his team a headstart in clinching the series.

A new single-season franchise record for the TEN double-digit strikeout games on the season for Carlos Rodón.

Match details: San Francisco Giants vs. Atlanta Braves

Fixture: Atlanta [email protected] San Francisco Giants

Date and Time: Wednesday, September 14, 12:45 p.m. EDT

Venue: Oracle Park, San Francisco, California

San Francisco Giants vs. Atlanta Braves betting odds

Teams Money line Spread Over/Under Atlanta Braves -130 -1.5 (+135) Over 7.5 (+100) San Francisco Giants +110 +1.5 (-155) Under 7.5 (-120)

San Francisco Giants vs. Atlanta Braves best picks

Both pitchers are seasoned strike-throwers who like to pitch hard and cause some early damage to their opponents. Rodon will look for that important win today and dust off his previous loss against the Braves. Expect Rodon to get some early strikeouts in the game.

Pick: Carlos Rodon Under 7.5 Strikeouts (-140)

San Francisco Giants vs. Atlanta Braves final prediction

The Braves are the stronger side on paper, but the final game is tending towards the Giants for a win and to clinch the series as well. They are going to fight hard against the Braves.

Prediction: Giants' first five innings Over 1.5 miles (+100)

