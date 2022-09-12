San Francisco Giants vs. Atlanta Braves Odds, Lines, Picks, and Prediction - September 12 | 2022 MLB Season

The San Francisco Giants will face the Atlanta Braves in Game 1 of their three-game series at home in California on Monday night at 6:45 p.m. ET. The best odds, lines, and picks for tonight's game are here.

The Giants are coming off a 2-1 series win over the Cubs, taking their overall record to 67-73 and still keeping some hope, albeit very slim, of making it to the playoffs. The Giants fizzled out of their good run of form in the second half of the season. They will definitely be looking for a morale-boosting series win at home against the Braves.

The Braves are coming off a 2-1 minor series defeat against the Seattle Mariners, taking their record to 87-53 and relinquishing their first spot in the National League East to the New York Mets. They are a hard-hitting team and have some amazing arms in the bullpen. They have the second best slugging percentage (.446) in the league.

"Chicago, Chicago, it's our kind of townnn" - SFGiants

The Giants will start Alex Cobb on the mound. He has an ERA of 3.68, a 1.29 WHIP, and a W-L of 5-6. This will be his 24th start of the season. He holds a command over his curve balls and fastballs. He possesses an above average K/9 rate and will look to finish on a high.

The Braves will start Spencer Strider on the mound. He has an ERA of 2.69, a 0.97 WHIP, a whopping 183 K's, and a W-L of 10-4. This will be his 19th start of the season, and the youngster has had a phenomenal season thus far. He has won six of his last seven starts and very recently set the regular season record for most strikeouts in a game by punching 16 Rockies hitters in that game.

"Nice afternoon for Spencer Strider" - Braves

Match Details: San Francisco Giants vs. Atlanta Braves

Fixture: Atlanta Braves @ San Francisco Giants

Date & Time: Monday, September 12 at 6:45 p.m. EDT

Venue: Oracle Park, San Francisco, California

San Francisco Giants vs. Atlanta Braves Betting Odds

Teams Money line Spread Over/Under Atlanta Braves -180 -1.5 (-105) Over 7.0 (+100) San Francisco Giants +155 +1.5 (-115) Under 7.0 (-120)

San Francisco Giants vs. Atlanta Braves: Best Picks

Spencer Strider has been on an amazing run lately and has been commanding authority from the mound. He has pitched 6 2/3 innings in each of his last five starts and possesses one of the best K/9 rates in the league this season.

Pick: Spencer Strider to record a win YES (-105)

San Francisco Giants vs. Atlanta Braves Betting Prediction

The Braves do prove to be the stronger team on paper. They will be itching to wash away their latest season defeat and will come out all guns blazing against the Giants tonight. Bettors should pick up the odds of the Braves coming off with a win tonight.

Braves' First Five Innings Over 1.5 Runs (-135)

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far

Edited by Jodi Whisenhunt