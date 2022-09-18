San Francisco Giants vs Los Angeles Dodgers Odds, Line, Picks, and Prediction - September 17 | 2022 MLB Season

The San Francisco Giants will host the Los Angeles Dodgers on Saturday night in MLB action.

The Dodgers shout out the Giants on Friday to improve to 99-44 on the season. San Francisco is now 68-73 after the loss, while Los Angeles could cruise into the playoffs, as the #1 seed is all but locked up with less than 20 games left to play.

LA has been a very strong road team, sporting a 50-26 away record this season. They enjoy a comfortable 20.5-game lead over the San Diego Padres in the National League West.

San Francisco, meanwhile, will go with John Brebbia, who has a 6-1 record and 2.83 ERA. The Dodgers lineup, which scores the most runs per game, could be too much to handle for Brebbia. The Giants' righty has mostly featured in relief, though, so if he gets into trouble early, the bullpen could help him out.

In his last start, Brebbia threw just one clean inning, and the bullpen was called into play in the second inning. San Francisco's bullpen has a 4.16 ERA, so expect the Dodgers to be able to muster some offense off the home team's pitching staff.

Julio Urias will likely start for the visitors on Saturday. He is 16-7 with a 2.30 ERA in 27 starts so far. Considering his last start, he was solid going seven innings, allowing five hits and two earned runs, punching out five.

The Giants lineup hasn't been productive this week, averaging 2.7 runs per game in their past seven contests. Lately, Urias has been at his best, sporting a 1.46 ERA in his past six outings, so expect the Giants' bats to keep slumping.

San Francisco Giants vs Los Angeles Dodgers Match Details

Fixture: Los Angeles Dodgers @ San Francisco Giants

Date & Time: Saturday, September 17; 9:05 pm EDT

Venue: Oracle Park, San Francisco, California

San Francisco Giants vs Los Angeles Dodgers Betting Odds

Team Money Line Spread Over/Under Los Angeles Dodgers -325 -1.5 (-190) Over 7.5 (-115) San Francisco Giants +270 +1.5 (+160) Under 7.5 (-105)

San Francisco Giants vs Los Angeles Dodgers Betting Prediction

The Dodgers have the best record in the MLB and will like to keep everyone healthy for the playoff push. Urias has dominated recently, especially on the road. Considering how pitcher-friendly Oracle park plays, he should excel once again. Expect the Giants to stay cold, and the Dodgers to win by three runs.

Prediction: Dodgers -2.5 (-115)

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far