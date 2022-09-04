San Francisco Giants vs. Philadelphia Phillies Odds, Line, Picks, and Prediction - September 4 | 2022 MLB Season

The San Francisco Giants will take on the Philadelphia Phillies in the final game of the series at home in California on September 4 at 4:06 p.m. EDT. The best odds, lines, and picks for today's game are here.

The Giants have already clinched the series at home after winning their first two games against the Phillies. Last night they won 5-4, narrowly edging past the opposition. Their chances of making it to the postseason are very slim since they have an overall record of 63-68 and currently sit third in the National League West standings. Today, they will look to sweep the Phillies at home.

The Phillies have lost four of their last five games on the road. They have an overall record of 73-60 and will have to make the necessary amends if they want to clinch a playoff spot in the National League. The Phillies have a batting average of .254 and a slugging percentage of .421. They should look to capitalize on that and avoid getting swept in the series.

SFGiants @SFGiants The Trilogy concludes tomorrow ... The Trilogy concludes tomorrow ... https://t.co/nMeBu9k05i

The Giants will start Carlos Rodon on the mound. He has an ERA of 3.03 and a WHIP of 1.06 with 191 K's and a W-L of 12-7. He had six starts in the month of August and recorded four wins. He has good control over his four-seam fastball and rakes in an average of seven strikeouts per outing. He will look to stay on top of his K/9 rate, which is well beyond the season's average.

The Phillies will start Ranger Suarez on the mound against the Giants this afternoon. The Venezuelan has an ERA of 3.42, a WHIP of 1.33, and a W-L of 8-5. He has recorded three victories in his last five outings. He tends to give out hits early in the game but tries to control the game by not allowing batters to load the bases. He achieves a lot of punchouts with his off-the-plate sliders.

San Francisco Giants vs. Philadelphia Phillies Match details

Fixture: Philadelphia Phillies @ San Francisco Giants

Date & Time: Sunday, September 4, 4:06 pm EDT

Venue: Oracle Park, San Francisco, California

San Francisco Giants vs. Philadelphia Phillies Betting Odds

Teams Money line Spread Over/Under Philadelphia Phillies +105 +1.5 (-190) Over 7.5 (-110) San Francisco Giants -125 -1.5 (+160) Under 7.5 (-110)

San Francisco Giants vs. Philadelphia Phillies Best Picks

The game will be a battle between the bullpen and the runners on base. Suarez has been looking for an opportunity to dish out a massive win for his team. The stage will be set for him to better his K/9 rate and try to record a much-needed victory.

Pick: Ranger Suarez Over Five Strikeouts (-132)

San Francisco Giants vs. Philadelphia Phillies Betting Prediction

The Phillies are on a worrisome run. They will surely look to attack Rodon from the onset, albeit he is a menace on the mound when it comes to punching out the batters.

The Giants are on a decent run of form, but the Phillies need to win this afternoon to keep their chances of making the playoffs alive.

Prediction: Phillies First Five Innings Over Five Runs (-115)

