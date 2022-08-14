San Francisco Giants vs. Pittsburgh Pirates Odds, Line, Picks, and Prediction - August 13 | 2022 MLB Season

The San Francisco Giants will be hosting the Pittsburgh Pirates on Saturday night. The Giants are currently fighting for a playoff spot. They can inch closer tonight.

The Giants defeated the Pirates 5-3 on Friday to improve to 55-57 on the year. They're still 7 1/2 games behind the San Diego Padres for the final wild card berth with about a month and a half to play.

Meanwhile, for the Pirates, they currently hold a 45-68 record on the season. This season, Pittsburgh has been pretty bad on the road. In recent years, they haven't played well away from home either.

Logan Webb will be taking the hill Saturday for the Giants. He is 10-5 with a 3.17 ERA over 23 starts on the year. This Pirates offense that he'll be up against ranks third-lowest in runs per game and third-lowest in OPS. This checks out, given their lineup. Webb hasn't been sharp lately. He has given up eight earned runs in his last twelve innings, so he'll look to bounce back on Saturday.

"Logan Webb, Filth." - Rob Friedman

The Giants' righty has been pretty good in his home park this season, which is encouraging. He's sporting a 3.01 ERA while home on the year. Expect him to have a solid outing in a park where he's comfortable.

Pittsburgh sends out hurler Tyler Beede for Saturday's game. Beede has pitched in 25 games this year. However, he's only made two starts. The San Francisco offense that he'll be up against ranks tenth in runs per game and slightly more at home. Look for the Pirates' right-hander to pitch just a few innings before giving way to a shaky bullpen.

San Francisco Giants vs. Pittsburgh Pirates Match Details

Fixture: Pittsburgh Pirates @ San Francisco Giants

Date & Time: Saturday, August 13, 9:05 p.m. EDT

Venue: Oracle Park, San Francisco, California

San Francisco Giants vs. Pittsburgh Pirates Betting Odds

Team Money Line Spread Over/Under Pittsburgh Pirates +210 +1.5 (+100) Over 7.5 (-115) San Francisco Giants -250 -1.5 (-120) Under 7.5 (-105)

San Francisco Giants vs. Pittsburgh Pirates Best Picks

Mike Yastrzemski has been great facing pitchers who feature off-speed pitches. Tyler Beede relies on his changeup 27% of the time, and Yastrzemski homered in last night's ballgame. Look for him to have a good day at the plate Saturday.

Pick: Mike Yastrzemski Over 1.5 Total Bases (+145)

San Francisco Giants vs. Pittsburgh Pirates Betting Prediction

The Giants have an excellent track record in Webb's home starts. They've won 23 of his last 27 home starts. They usually give him a lot of support. This year, they're averaging 5.7 runs per Webb start. Look for more of the same in this one.

Prediction: Giants Team Total Over 4.5 Runs (-120)

