San Francisco Giants vs San Diego Padres MLB Odds, Line, Pick, Prediction, and Preview: October 3 | 2022 MLB Season

The San Francisco Giants will meet the San Diego Padres in a three-game MLB series on Monday (October 3). This will mark the end of the regular season for both teams.

Both teams are part of the National League West division.

San Diego (87-72) has clinched the wildcard spot and is second in the NL West, behind the Los Angeles Dodgers. They have been good at home (42-36) but have been even better away (45-36).

A 4-6 record in their last ten games is something they would like to improve on. A good team like the San Francisco Giants are the perfect opponents to test themselves before the postseason starts.

San Francisco (80-79), meanwhile, will be disappointed with how the season is ending for them. They have been good but not good enough to reach the playoffs. If only their away (36-42) record was better, they would have been fighting for the playoffs spot.

However, the recent run of games (8-2) has been excellent for them, providing joy to the fans. They would like to continue that form with a series win against the Padres.

This series will be a season-ending one for both teams. Two good teams fighting it out for a few extra wins will be super entertaining. Expect an entralling series.

San Francisco Giants vs San Diego Padres: Match Details

Fixture: San Frqancisco Giants @ San Diego Padres

Date & Time: Monday, October 3; 09:40 pm EDT

Venue: Petco Park, San Diego, California

San Francisco Giants vs San Diego Padres: Betting Odds

Team Moneyline Spread Over/Under San Francisco Giants +200 +1.5 (-110) O 7.5 (-110) San Diego Padres -240 -1.5 (-110) U 7.5 (-110)

San Francisco Giants vs San Diego Padres: Pick

It's going to be a great battle between the pitchers, as Joe Musgrove will lead the Padres and John Brebbia for the Giants.

Musgrove's 3.03 ERA versus Brebbia's 3.14 is a very tough call. However, there is a massive difference in the IPs. Musgrove is over 175.0, whereas Brebbia is only at 66.0.

Pick: Joe Musgrove Total Strikeouts Over 5.5 (-121)

San Francisco Giants vs San Diego Padres: Prediction

Whoever wins Game 1 will set the tone for the upcoming games. Playing at home, the Padres are slight favorites to win this game. The Giants are a decent enough team to beat the Padres, so it will not be an upset if they do so.

Prediction: Padres Win (-240)

