San Francisco Giants vs. San Diego Padres MLB Odds, Pick, Prediction, and Preview: August 30| 2022 MLB Season

The San Francisco Giants are looking to take their revenge against the San Diego Padres. The Padres took away a narrow 5-6 win in the first of a three-game contest. When the second game kicks off on Tuesday, people are expecting a similar fight.

Both teams belong to the National League West division. San Diego is second and the Giants are third. In order for San Francisco to have any chance of qualifying, they need a loop of wins. But it's not all going to plan, as they have a terrible 2-8 losing streak at the moment. Their away record of 27-36 is not helping them either. The Los Angeles Dodgers deservedly sit at the top of the division with an incredible 89-38 record.

As for the Padres, they are quite comfortable in second place. Their home record of 35-28, is good, with a decent 36-31 away performance. This is a team that has looked good both on the road and at home. Now that the Padres have one game in the bag already, they will look to close this series with another win. Their last ten games stand at five apiece.

"Light work. #TimeToShine #PadresWin" - San Diego Padres

The pressure is clearly on the Giants to deliver. They have to bounce back in order to get a shot at the playoffs. This will be extremely difficult but not impossible. They will need the full support of their fans in order to pull this one off.

San Francisco Giants vs. San Diego Padres match details

Fixture: San Francisco Giants vs. San Diego Padres

Date & Time: Tuesday, August 30, 09:45 p.m. EDT

Venue: Oracle Park, San Francisco, California

San Francisco Giants vs. San Diego Padres betting odds

Teams Moneyline Spread Over/Under San Francisco Giants +110 +1.5 (-165) U 7.5 (-120) San Diego Padres -130 -1.5 (-140) O 7.5 (+100)

The odds have the Padres in a favorable position against the Giants.

San Francisco Giants vs. San Diego Padres best picks

In the 74 matches that Logan Webb has played, he has maintained an ERA of 3.70. This is an above average ERA for any pitcher in the league. Logan had a massive game for the Giants against the Pittsburgh Pirates on August 14. He had nine strikeouts to his name without conceding. Coming back after a few days, he looks ready to knockout the Padres. The home team definitely missed the pitcher in yesterday's defeat.

Blake Snell is another favorite pick representing the San Diego Padres. His game on August 14 against the Washington Nationals is testimony to his skills. A total of 10 strikeouts were to his name, at an impressive 3.66 ERA. The pitchers are likely to dominate this game, and these two are definitely the best.

San Francisco Giants vs. San Diego Padres prediction

Looking at the previous game, the Padres secured a close victory over the Giants. Even the odds favor the San Diego Padres winning game-two. However, the San Francisco Giants are desperate for a victory and cannot be ruled out completely. As tough as it sounds, this game could really go either way.

Pick/Prediction: SF Giants total 1st 5 innnings- U3.5 (-105)

