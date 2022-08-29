San Francisco Giants vs. San Diego Padres Odds, Line, Picks, and Prediction - August 29 | 2022 MLB Season

The San Francisco Giants will face the San Diego Padres in Game 1 of a three-game series at their home in Oracle Park, California, on August 29 at 9:45 p.m. EDT. We have the best odds, lines, and picks for the game below.

The San Diego Padres won two of their three games against the Kansas City Royals in their previous series on the road. They currently sit in the second spot in the National League West, on course to secure a Wild Card spot. The Giants, on the other hand, are struggling to manifest any chances to make it to the Wild Card spot and are currently on a four-game losing streak, taking their record to 61-65.

The Giants will start Carlos Rodon on the mound against the Padres. He has had a pretty good season so far, boasting an ERA of 2.81 and raking in a massive 189 K's so far this season, with a 12-6 (W-L). He has been commanding full authority on the mound and has dished out an average of seven K's in at least six IP. He will look to shut out the Padres hitters early in the game.

The Padres will start Mike Clevinger on the hill. He has an ERA of 3.59 with a 4-5 (W-L). He hasn't been performing particularly well on the mound this season, but he has a WHIP of 1.16, which is pretty decent as he keeps hitters from reaching base. Coming off an injury this season, Clevinger will surely look to get back to his usual groove and perform well against the Giants.

Match Details: San Francisco Giants vs. San Diego Padres

Fixture: San Diego Padres @ San Francisco Giants

Date & Time: Sunday, August 28, 9:45 p.m. EDT

Venue: Oracle Park, San Francisco, California

San Francisco Giants vs. San Diego Padres Betting Odds

Teams Money line Spread Over/Under San Diego Padres +118 +1.5 (-184) Over 7.5 (+100) San Francisco Giants -138 -1.5 (+152) Under 7.5 (-122)

Best Picks: San Francisco Giants vs. San Diego Padres

Carlos Rodon has been phenomenal in striking out hitters this season. He will look to rake in the punchouts early in the game and thereby try to suppress the effects of the Padres' lineup. He has a WHIP of 1.03, so will look to stop the Padres hitters from reaching the bases easily.

Pick: Carlos Rodon Over 6.5 Strikeouts (-145)

San Francisco Giants vs. San Diego Padres Betting Prediction

Both teams have recently struggled on the road in their last series. The hitters' from either team have failed to impress at the plate lately. It will be interesting to see who gets the head start in the early innings of the game. Rodon will look keep the Padres hitters quiet during the game and might be looking at an early shutout to the match.

Prediction: Giants First 5 Innings Over 1.5 Runs (-140)

