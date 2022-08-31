San Francisco Giants vs. San Diego Padres Odds, Line, Picks, and Prediction - August 31 | 2022 MLB Season

The San Francisco Giants will host the San Diego Padres on Wednesday. The Padres came out on top versus the Giants 4-3 on Tuesday to improve to a 72-59 record. San Francisco is now 61-67 after losing Tuesday's game.

"Back-to-back Ws in The Bay" - @Padres

San Diego have been a pretty good road team, sporting a 37-31 away record this year. Entering Wednesday's contest, they also hold the final Wild Card spot with a two-and-a-half game lead over the Milwaukee Brewers.

Alex Wood has an 8-11 record with a 5.00 ERA and 1.24 WHIP. He will start Wednesday. Recently for the Giants left-hander, his performances have been extremely poor, surrendering 15 earned runs in his past seven 2/3 frames.

San Diego's offense is averaging five runs per game in their previous seven. This is an improvement from where they were a couple of weeks ago. The Padres have been good on the road this year, plating five runners per contest outside of Petco Park. The Padres have been shut out the last two times by Wood, so they'll look to reverse their fortunes in the series finale.

Joe Musgrove will be on the hill on Wednesday. The All-Star is 8-6, with a 2.96 ERA in 23 starts. The Giants' offense is slumping, averaging 2.4 runs per game in their past seven.

Musgrove has mostly been great this year, and in his previous four starts, his ERA is at 2.78. He's already tossed two quality starts versus San Francisco this year, so we'll see if he can make it three in a row today.

San Francisco Giants vs. San Diego Padres match details

Fixture: San Diego Padres @ San Francisco Giants

Date & Time: Wednesday, August 31, 3:45 p.m. EDT

Venue: Oracle Park, San Francisco, California

San Francisco Giants vs. San Diego Padres betting odds

Team Money Line Spread Over/Under San Diego Padres -135 -1.5 (+125) Over 7.5 (-120) San Francisco Giants +125 +1.5 (-145) Under 7.5 (+100)

San Francisco Giants vs. San Diego Padres Best Picks

Joe Musgrove has pitched to a 0.43 ERA facing the Giants this year over 21 total innings. Wood has tossed over 13 scoreless innings versus San Diego, and the Padres averaged 0.38 first-inning runs on the road. Look for both pitchers to make it out of the first untouched.

Pick: No Runs First Inning (-135)

San Francisco Giants vs. San Diego Padres betting prediction

With their previous loss, the Giants have now dropped six straight heading into Wednesday's matchup. They're also a lousy 6-20 in their past 26 as underdogs. If you look at their first five-inning record with Wood on the hill, they've managed to lead in just eight of his 25 starts (32%). Back the visitors to lead after five behind Musgrove, who's completely dominated his division rivals this year.

Prediction: Padres First 5 Innings ML (-130)

