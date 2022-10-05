San Francisco Giants vs. San Diego Padres Odds, Line, Picks, and Prediction - October 4 | 2022 MLB Season

The San Diego Padres will be hosting the San Francisco Giants on Tuesday night. The Padres' opening-round playoff opponent isn't set yet, but they are guaranteed to be in the postseason. They're currently the second Wild Card team, and they have a one-game lead over the Philadelphia Phillies.

The Padres came out on top versus the Giants on Monday to improve to 88-72 this year. Looking at the Giants, they now find themselves at 80-80 this season after losing Monday's contest. San Diego has a six-game winning streak against the Giants this year. They'll look to extend that streak tonight.

San Diego's Sean Manaea will get the call on Tuesday night. He is 7-9 with a 5.15 ERA and will be making his 28th start. He has had a rough going in his first season as a Padre, and he'll be facing a good Giants lineup. Recently, the left-hander has been better in his last two, giving up four earned runs in his past 9. 2/3 innings. Manaea needs to put together a decent outing, or at least keep his team in the game as they try to lock down the #5 seed in the National League.

Carlos Rodon was supposed to start Tuesday for the Giants, but he's been scratched and replaced by righty Alex Cobb. Cobb has a 7-7 record and a 3.79 ERA. He's been pretty consistent, especially since the All-Star break. San Diego's offense has been slumping, averaging 2.9 runs per game in their past seven games, but they do have capable hitters up and down the order. Cobb has allowed five runs in 10 frames this year to San Diego. While he likely won't completely dominate, expect him to keep his team in the game.

San Francisco Giants vs. San Diego Padres Match Details

Fixture: San Francisco Giants @ San Diego Padres

Date & Time: Tuesday, October 4, 9:40 p.m. EDT

Venue: Petco Park, San Diego, California

San Francisco Giants vs. San Diego Padres Betting Odds

Team Money Line Spread Over/Under San Francisco Giants +125 +1.5 (-185) Over 7.0 (-120) San Diego Padres -135 -1.5 (+155) Under 7.0 (+100)

San Francisco Giants vs. San Diego Padres Betting Prediction

San Diego has been poor at home this year hit-wise, but they've been great against the Giants recently. Manaea has been difficult to trust, but he needs to have a strong outing to help his team with playoff positioning. Expect the Padres to lead through five frames in this one.

Prediction: Padres First 5 Innings ML (-135)

