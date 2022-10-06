San Francisco Giants vs. San Diego Padres Odds, Line, Picks, and Prediction - October 5 | 2022 MLB Season

The San Diego Padres will play host to the San Francisco Giants on Wednesday (October 5) afternoon. The Padres are officially the second wild-card team in the NL, and on Friday, they'll begin their wild-card round series against the New York Mets on the road.

The Padres defeated the Giants on Tuesday, extending their win streak to seven over San Francisco. They're now 13-5 overall against their NL West rivals this season.

San Diego's Craig Stammen gets the nod on Wednesday afternoon. He'll likely be used as an opener, as he's tossed 37 2/3 innings in 32 relief appearances this year. The Giants offense that he'll be up against ranks 11th in runs per game and 14th in OPS, and in their previous seven, they're up at 5.1 runs per contest.

The Padres may elect to rest some key bullpen arms today, but overall they have a solid 3.51 road bullpen ERA. Look for San Francisco to try and break out of their offensive funk in today's finale.

John Brebbia gets the nod Wednesday for the Giants, making his 11th start of the year. Brebbia has also appeared in 65 games as a reliever, but as a starter, he is yet to allow an earned run in 10 innings. We'll see if he can keep this streak going against a decent Padres lineup.

Brebbia pitches exactly one inning when he starts, so it'll be up to the bullpen to piece together the final eight frames. The bullpen has a collective 4.14 ERA, which is pretty mediocre, but this is a ballpark that caters to pitchers.

San Francisco Giants vs. San Diego Padres Match Details

Fixture: San Francisco Giants @ San Diego Padres

Date & Time: Wednesday, October 5, 4.10 pm EDT

Venue: Petco Park, San Diego, California

San Francisco Giants vs. San Diego Padres Betting Odds

Team Money Line Spread Over/Under San Francisco Giants +118 +1.5 (-180) Over 8.0 (-105) San Diego Padres -128 -1.5 (+157) Under 8.0 (-115)

San Francisco Giants vs. San Diego Padres Betting Prediction

San Diego has won the previous seven meetings, but a lot of these games have been competitive. This game doesn't mean much for either side and for the Padres, they may look to rest some key players. Expect the Padres to lead after five here even if they do rest some guys because it seems that the Giants can't figure them out at the moment.

Prediction: Padres First 5 Innings ML (-125)

