The Air Force Falcons are off to a 12-8 start to the 2022-23 NCAA Basketball season.

They sit sixth in the Mountain West Conference and are coming off a loss against the San Diego State Aztecs (70-60) in their previous outing. Jake Heidbreder stepped up to score 17 points, but the team still fell short by 10 points.

They will now take on the San Jose State Spartans, who are also on a 12-8 start to the season, seventh in the same conference, and are on a two-game losing streak.

The Utah State Aggies defeated them 75-74 in their previous outing, in which Tibet Gorener scored 20 points but the team still lost by a solitary point.

They will host this game at the Provident Credit Union Center on Tuesday, January 24th, where both teams will try and avoid consecutive losses.

Air Force Falcons vs San Jose State Spartans: Betting Odds

Team Moneyline Spread Over/Under Air Force Falcons +145 +3.5 (-110) O 126.5 (-110) San Jose State Spartans -165 -3.5 (-110) U 126.5 (-110)

The Falcons are off to a decent start to the season. Their conference record is 3-4 at the moment whereas their away record stands at 3-3.

The team is just below the average mark in offense, scoring 68.9 points per game, which ranks 244th in the country along with 28.0 offensive rebounds while conceding 64.4 points per game, which ranks 56th.

The San Jose State Spartans have had a similar start to the season. Their conference record is 3-4 at the moment whereas their home record is decent at 7-2.

The team is below the average mark in offense, scoring 67.8 points per game, which ranks 287th in the country, along with 34.8 offensive rebounds, while conceding 66.7 points per game.

San Jose State Spartans vs Air Force Falcons : Match Details

Fixture: San Jose State Spartans vs Air Force Falcons

Date & Time: Tuesday, January 24, 10:00 p.m ET

Venue: Provident Credit Union Center, San Jose, California

Air Force Falcons vs San Jose State Spartans: Prediction

The Falcons are 4-0 against the spread in their last four games after a double-digit loss at home.

They are 4-0 against the spread in their last four games away from home against a team with a winning percentage of more than .600. They are 5-0 against the spread in their last five away games.

The Falcons have a 7-3 advantage over the Spartans in their last ten meetings. That should not deter the Spartans, considering their impressive record at home.

Final Prediction: Air Force +3.5 (-110)

