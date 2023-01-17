San Jose State vs. New Mexico Prediction, Odds, Line, Spread, and Picks - January 17 | 2022-23 NCAA Basketball Season

The New Mexico Lobos (16-2) will host the San Jose State Spartans (12-6) on Tuesday night.

New Mexico, the once-last remaining undefeated team in the country, has won two straight games since suffering back-to-back losses to open the new year. SJSU has had a colossal year under coach Tim Miles, nearly doubling their wins from last season's campaign. They also picked up a conference win over Fresno State last Tuesday, 74-64.

San Jose State vs. New Mexico Betting Odds

Team Spread Total Money Line San Jose State Spartans +10.5 o143.5 +400 New Mexico Lobos -10.5 u143.5 -550

San Jose State Spartans vs. New Mexico Lobos Match Details

Fixture: San Jose State Spartans at New Mexico Lobos

Date and Time: Tuesday, January 17, 2023, at 9:00 PM ET

Venue: Dreamstyle Arena

ShotQuality Tale of the Tape

Below, we will highlight essential ShotQuality data for this matchup, including Adjusted Offensive and Defensive SQ, strengths, weaknesses, and frequency. SQppp is a player's average ShotQuality points per possession.

Thus, SQppp = Total SQpoints/Total No. of Possessions.

The San Jose State Spartans own a 1.05 AdjOFF SQ this season, suitable for 101st in the nation. NMU has the 112nd-best AdjDEF SQ at 0.99. does well in all key stats but shot-making, where they are in the 37th percentile. They are also 245th in the free throw rate (FTR) metric. Conversely, the Lobos are in the 32nd percentile in defensive shot-making and 115th in FTR.

The Spartans own high-frequency numbers in finishing at the rim, half-court, off-the-dribble three-pointer, and P&R shot types. They are in the top 100 in all those shot types, excelling in the screen game with a 1.10 SQ PPP (4th in the country). Conversely, the Lobos are outside the top 225 in all those categories except in off-the-dribble three-pointers, with a 0.99 SQ PPP (135th in the country).

The Lobos have a 1.12 AdjOFF SQ, the 40th-best mark in the country. San Jose has posted a 1.03 AdjDEF SQ this season, clocking in at 220th in the country. The Lobos are in the top 20 in shot selection, FTR, and rim & three SQ PPP. The Spartans are in the top 80 in defensive shot selection and are 201st in rim & three SQ PPP.

New Mexico is in the country's top half in frequency regarding the following shot types: finishing at the rim, isolation, midrange, P&R ball screen, post-up, and transition. SJSU, on the other hand, is in the top 140 in defending all those shot types except post-up, where they own a 0.94 SQ PPP (331st).

San Jose State vs. New Mexico Prediction

The ShotQuality numbers suggest that both offenses should have the edge in this contest. SJSU should be able to hunt shots near the rim all night, while Lobos' shot-making ability should pose a problem for their opponents. However, both teams have talented shotmakers that can run this total over the closing line.

Prediction: Over 143.5 (-110)

