UNLV vs San Jose State Prediction, Odds, Line, Pick, and Preview: December 28 | 2022-23 NCAA Basketball Season

The UNLV Runnin' Rebels will face the San Jose State Spartans at the Provident Credit Event Center in the NCAA on Wednesday (December 28).

The Rebels are off to a massive 11-1 start to the 2022-23 NCAA Basketball season. They're second in the Mountain West Conference and are coming off a 74-63 win against the Southern Miss Golden Eagles in their previous outing.

Meanwhile, the Spartans are 9-4 on the season and are eighth in the same conference. They're coming off a 65-43 win over the Cal Poly Mustangs in their last outing.

UNLV Runnin' Rebels vs San Jose State Spartans: Betting Odds

Team Moneyline Spread Over/Under UNLV Runnin' Rebels -200 -5 (-110) O 132.5 (-110) San Jose State Spartans +175 +5 (-110) U 132.5 (-110)

The Runnin' Rebels are off to an excellent start to the season with 11 wins and only one loss. That sole loss came against the San Francisco Dons (75-73). They're 6-1 at home, 1-0 away and 4-0 at neutral venues.

The team has been pretty impressive on the offensive front, averaging 78.2 points per game, which ranks 74th in the nation. They have been even more impressive on defense, conceding 62.7 points per outing, which ranks 46th in the country.

The Spartans, meanwhile, have started off with nine wins and four losses. The defeats came against the Hofstra Pride (85-76), North Texas Mean Green (69-54), No. 9 Arkansas Razorbacks (99-58), and Pacific Tigers (59-58).

The team has been poor on offense, averaging only 68.8 points per game, while conceding 64.7 points per outing.

UNLV Runnin' Rebels vs San Jose State Spartans: Match Details

Fixture: UNLV Runnin' Rebels @ San Jose State Spartans

Date & Time: Wednesday, December 28; 10:00 pm ET

Venue: Provident Credit Union Event Center, San Jose, California

UNLV Runnin' Rebels vs San Jose State Spartans: Prediction

The Runnin' Rebels' last five games have crossed the total line after an against-the-spread win. Their last five games have gone over the total mark after a straight win. Five of their last six games have been over the total mark.

UNLV, meanwhile, has won all ten of their encounters against San Jose State. Considering current form and statistics, the trend should continue.

Final Prediction: Total Over 132.5 (-110)

Poll : 0 votes