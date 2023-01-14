Seahawks vs 49ers Predictions, Odds, Lines, Spread, Picks, and Preview - NFC Wild Card Round | January 8 | 2022 NFL Football Season

The Seattle Seahawks and the San Francisco 49ers will face off at Levi's Sradium in Santa Clara, California on Saturday afternoon in a NFC Wild Card matchup.

The Seahawks were able to grab the final NFC Wild Card spot with a 9-8 record this season. They are on a two-game winning streak after a 19-16 home win over the Los Angeles Rams in Week 18.

The 49ers are the second seed in the NFC with a 13-4 record thus far. They are on a massive 10-game winning streak after a 38-13 home win over the Arizona Cardinals in Week 18.

These teams faced off twice in the regular season and San Francisco won both matchups.

Seattle Seahawks vs. San Francisco 49ers Match Details

Fixture: Seattle Seahawks vs. San Francisco 49ers

Date & Time: Saturday, January 14, 2023, 4:30 pm EST

Venue: Levi's Stadium, Santa Clara, California

Seattle Seahawks vs. San Francisco 49ers Betting Odds

Teams Spread Moneyline Over/Under Seahawks +9.5 (-105) +390 Over 42 (-105) 49ers -9.5 (-115) -490 Under 42 (-115)

Seattle Seahawks vs. San Francisco 49ers - Best Picks

Christian McCaffrey is a great running back and he is still one of the most dynamic playmakers in the NFL. He has been running the ball effectively as of late, with 87.8 rushing yards in his previous five games played.

Kyle Shanahan has not been shy about getting the ball out of his quarterback's hands and that will likely happen with a seventh-round rookie quarterback in Brock Purdy, so expect McCaffrey to get some more touches in this game and go with the over on his rushing yards.

Christian McCaffrey Over 72.5 Rushing Yards (-120)

Seattle Seahawks vs. San Francisco 49ers Prediction

The 49ers are the overall better team, as their previous two meetings have shown us and the Seahawks are a young team that are not used to the playoff football atmosphere.

Kyle Shanahan owns Pete Carroll throughout their coaching careers and that should be a great sign for San Fran as they should win by multiple possessions in their own building.

Geno Smith is going to struggle against this 49ers defense and San Francisco will cover the spread with a double-digit home win.

Prediction: San Francisco 49ers -9.5 (-115)

