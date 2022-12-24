Seahawks vs. Chiefs: Who Will Win? Betting Prediction, Odds, Lines, and Picks for NFL Games Today - December 24 | 2022 NFL Football Season

The Seattle Seahawks and the Kansas City Chiefs will face off at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium in Kansas City, Missouri, on Saturday afternoon in a non-conference Week 16 matchup.

Seattle is currently on the outside looking in as the eighth seed in the NFC with a 7-7 record. They are on a two-game losing streak after a 21-13 home loss on Thursday Night Football last week to the San Francisco 49ers.

The Chiefs are leading the AFC West with an 11-3 record and are trying to surpass the Buffalo Bills for the top seed on that side of the playoff bracket. They are on a two-game winning streak after a 30-24 overtime road win on Sunday against the Houston Texans.

Seattle Seahawks vs. Kansas City Chiefs Match Details

Fixture: Seattle Seahawks vs. Kansas City Chiefs

Date & Time: Saturday, December 24, 2022, 1:00 p.m. EST

Venue: GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium, Kansas City, Missouri

Seattle Seahawks vs. Kansas City Chiefs Betting Odds

Teams Spread Moneyline Over/Under Seahawks +10 (-110) +360 Over 49.5 (-110) Chiefs -10 (-110) -450 Under 49.5 (-105)

Seattle Seahawks vs. Kansas City Chiefs Best Picks

Travis Kelce scoring touchdowns is something we have become accustomed to and for good reason. He is tied for the NFL lead with 12 touchdown receptions, but has failed to score one in any of his previous three games. This feels like something that will not continue as Seattle has allowed 21 passing touchdowns this season already. Go with Kelce to find the end zone this week.

Travis Kelce Anytime Touchdown (-160)

Seattle Seahawks vs. Kansas City Chiefs Prediction

Kansas CIty is looking to bounce-back after a tough showing last week and prove they are the team to beat in the NFL. Seattle has surprised a lot of people, but injuries and rookies hitting the wall is keeping them from making a postseason push late in the season. The Chiefs are 7-2 ATS in their last nine games against Seattle. Go with the Kansas CIty Chiefs to win by multiple possessions in this game.

Prediction: Kansas City Chiefs -10 (-110)

Get free NFL Picks, the latest NFL Prop Bets, and only the best NFL bets & NFL Predictions

Poll : 0 votes