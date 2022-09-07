Seattle Mariners vs. Chicago White Sox Odds, Line, Picks, and Prediction - September 6 | 2022 MLB Season

The Seattle Mariners will host the Chicago White Sox on Tuesday night. The White Sox squeaked by the Mariners 3-2 on Monday to improve to 68-67. Seattle is now 76-59 after Monday's loss.

Chicago now trails the Cleveland Guardians by two games in the American League Central division. Meanwhile, Seattle is still 11 games behind the Houston Astros in the American League West. The Mariners are tied for the first Wild Card spot, though, and have a good chance to make the playoffs thanks to their great play over the last few months.

Seattle's Logan Gilbert gets the nod on Tuesday night. He is 11-5 with a 3.35 ERA, and he'll be making his 28th start. He has been very steady this year, and he earned his first All-Star selection as a result. He'll be matched up with a decent White Sox lineup on Tuesday that he's never faced in his career.

Recently the tall right-hander has been very solid, giving up just two earned runs in his last 12 1/3 frames. He's been slightly worse at home, but Chicago's lineup is missing Tim Anderson and Yoan Moncada.

Johnny Cueto gets the nod Tuesday for the White Sox, holding a 7-6 record and a 2.83 ERA. Looking at his last start, he was solid there, going 5 1/3 frames, giving up just one earned run while striking out five. His club was able to pick up the win for the third time in his previous four. They're now 10-9 in his starts.

The veteran Cueto has been virtually unhittable away from home this year, holding a 1.81 road ERA, so we'll see if he can keep that going on Tuesday.

Seattle Mariners vs. Chicago White Sox Match Details

Fixture: Chicago White Sox @ Seattle Mariners

Date & Time: Tuesday, September 6, 9:40 p.m. EDT

Venue: T-Mobile Park, Seattle, Washington

Seattle Mariners vs. Chicago White Sox Betting Odds

Team Money Line Spread Over/Under Chicago White Sox +135 +1.5 (-175) Over 7.5 (-110) Seattle Mariners -150 -1.5 (+145) Under 7.5 (-110)

Seattle Mariners vs. Chicago White Sox Best Picks

The White Sox are one of the lowest-scoring first-inning teams in the league. Without Tim Anderson, their normal leadoff hitter, they'll be down a .300 hitter at the top of the order. The Mariners score fewer runs at home, and Cueto went 8 2/3 shutout innings the last time he was pitching on the road. Look for the first inning to be scoreless tonight.

Pick: No Runs First Inning (-130)

Seattle Mariners vs. Chicago White Sox Betting Prediction

Both of these starters are definitely capable of shutting down a lineup for many innings. The Mariners' winning streak came to an end yesterday, but with Gilbert on the mound, they're 17-10 this year. Back the home team to lead after five on Tuesday.

Prediction: Mariners First 5 Innings ML (-149)

