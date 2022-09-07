Seattle Mariners vs. Chicago White Sox Odds, Line, Picks, and Prediction - September 7 | 2022 MLB Season

The Seattle Mariners will host the Chicago White Sox on Wednesday night at T-Mobile Park at 4:10 p.m. EDT. The Mariners evened the series after securing a win last night by 3-0, taking their record to 78-59. The best odds, lines, and picks for tonight's game are here.

In the American League Central division, Chicago is currently two games behind the Cleveland Guardians. Seattle, meanwhile, continues to trail the Houston Astros by 9 games in the American League West. However, the Mariners are poised for their first wild card spot. As a result of their outstanding performances in the previous several months, have a decent opportunity to make the playoffs.

The Mariners have lost eight of their last 10 games, taking their record to 78-59. Whereas Chicago has won five of their last seven games and currently possesses a record of 34-32 on the road. The final game of the series will be an interesting contest and might just come down to a battle between the bullpens.

The Mariners will start Luis Castillo on the mound for the series finale. He has an ERA of 2.71, a 1.07 WHIP, and a W-L of 6-5. Since his arrival from the Cincinnati Reds, he has made six starts for the Mariners with a 2-1 W-L. He has a good K/9 rate and likes to punch-out to the side, showcasing his curveballs and high-pitched fastballs.

The White Sox will start with Michael Kopech on the mound tonight. He has an ERA of 3.58 with a 4-9 (W-L). He throws high heaters at 100 mph and is good with his pitching locations. This will be his 24th start of the season and the first one against the Mariners. He will look to give his side a steady start tonight and hopes to register a win against the Flying Mariners.

Seattle Mariners vs. Chicago White Sox Betting Odds:

Teams Money line Spread Over/Under Chicago White Sox +166 +1.5 (-138) Over 7.0 (-128) Seattle Mariners -198 -1.5 (+115) Under 7.0 (+104)

Seattle Mariners vs. Chicago White Sox Best Picks

The Mariners scored fewer runs at home when compared to their record on the road. The White Sox have one of the league's lowest first-inning scoring averages. They won't have Tim Anderson, who usually bats first, so they'll be without a.300 hitter at the top of the lineup. Expect no runs in the first innings.

Pick: Scoreless first inning (-125)

Seattle Mariners vs. Chicago White Sox Betting Prediction

Both pitchers rely on their heavy pitching arsenals and possess the capability to give out fewer runs early on in the game. But with the hitting depth of the Mariners' lineup and their ruthless run of form over the final phase of the regular season, expect the home side to come away with a victory tonight.

Prediction: The Mariners will record a win (YES).

