Seattle Mariners vs. Detroit Tigers: Odds, Line, Picks, and Predictions September 1, 2022 | 2022 MLB Season 

The Detroit Tigers and Seattle Mariners will close out their three-game series Thursday.

After blowing out the Tigers in their first two games, Seattle is playing for a sweep in this one. The Mariners bats are hot; they have lit up the Detroit pitchers, outscoring them 14 - 6.

"Series win in the bag!" - @Mariners

Pitching in this is Logan Gilbert for the Mariners and Eduardo Rodriguez for the Tigers.

Outside of Gilbert's back-to-back starts against the Yankees, he's been great in the second half of the season. However, his struggles against a potential playoff opponent do cause concern. However, the Mariners need to lock in a playoff spot before worrying about them.

Tigers fans were excited for Rodriguez this season, and he got off to a great start. However, he sustained an injury in May and has been in rehab for most of the summer. This will be Rodriguez's third start since returning to Detroit, and he's only allowed one run in the eleven innings he's pitched.

Seattle Mariners vs. Detroit Tigers Match Details

Fixture: Seattle Mariners @ Detroit Tigers

Date & Time: Thursday, September 1, 1:10 p.m. EDT

Venue: Comerica Park, Detroit, MI

"The iconic Tigers statue greeting us en route to Comerica Park" - @wvwelldressedbarrister

Seattle Mariners vs. Detroit Tigers Betting Odds

Spread Run in the 1st? Team Totals Mariners -1.5 (+112) Yes (-130) Over 4 Runs (-112) Tigers +1.5 (-128) No (+110) Over 3 Runs (-110)

Seattle Mariners vs. Detroit Tigers Best Picks

The damage the Mariners bats have caused the Tigers pitching staff has been apparent. It's downright disrespectful for their team to have a total of 4. They have plated 4+ runs in their last three games, and bettors can expect that number to be four after this game.

Seattle Over 4 Runs (-112)

Cal Raleigh hit his 19th home run of the year in the first game of this series.

Everybody in the Mariners lineup has been hitting in this series. Bettors may as well play eeny, meeny, miny, moe with the batting order and pick someone to record an RBI, but for those who come here for picks, I'll do it for you.

Take the man with the newly minted contract.

Julio Rodreguiez to Record an RBI (+135)

Seattle Mariners vs. Detroit Tigers Prediction

The Mariners are playing like the best team in baseball. After demolishing the Tigers in the first two games, there is no reason for bettors to think the tide is going to change for Detriot. This is an easy pick, and it should be an easy win for the bettors.

Seattle -1.5 (+112)

