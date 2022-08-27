“Holy S**t!!! Massive news!!! Let’s go!!!” “Julio you are a Mariner Hall Of Famer” - Seattle Mariners fans ecstatic as superstar Julio Rodriguez signs a blockbuster 14-year extension deal

The Seattle Mariners and rookie phenom Julio Rodriguez have worked out a deal to keep the outfielder in Seattle for the next 14 years. The 21-year-old has played in 108 games this season with 20 home runs, 23 stolen bases, and an OPS of .799.

Julio Rodriguez is signing a 14-year, $210 million deal with incentives to make the deal upward of $400 million. Jesse Sanchez was the first to report the breaking news.

Passan further explained the complicated contract in a Twitter thread.

The base of the contract runs through 2029 and is worth $120 million. After this, Julio Rodriguez could be extended for a potential 18 seasons. The contract would be the largest in the history of Major League Baseball.

Many fans took to Twitter to react to the breaking news. With an extension that could be up to as many as 18 years, fans are already thinking of him as a Mariners Hall of Famer.

One Seattle Mariners fan could not be happier as their rookie superstar signed with the team long-term.

It is exciting news for both Mariners fans and Rodriguez.

Some fans feel this is an interesting move given that he has not played a full season yet. The Mariners are certainly gambling on his talent and future growth as a player. If he can play as well as or better than he has in his rookie season, then the Mariners are getting a great deal.

Lenny @lennyhadley @JeffPassan 18 years lol. What are we even doing anymore. Might as well jsut make it 50 years to spread out the hit @JeffPassan 18 years lol. What are we even doing anymore. Might as well jsut make it 50 years to spread out the hit 😂

Anthony 🐅 @YourBuddyTony @JeffPassan Nah this is wild he hasn’t even played a full year @JeffPassan Nah this is wild he hasn’t even played a full year

Other fans love the contract and how it is flexible for both the team and player based on performance.

IH @IHNYC3 @JeffPassan I love these kind of flexible contracts for both sides. @JeffPassan I love these kind of flexible contracts for both sides.

The face of the Seattle Mariners franchise looks set as the young superstar has yet to reach his full potential.

