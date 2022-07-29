Seattle Mariners vs. Houston Astros: Odds, Line, Picks, and Predictions July 28, 2022 | 2022 MLB Season

Create
Jose Altuve of the Astros boasts an average of .272.
Modified Jul 29, 2022 12:04 AM IST

The Seattle Mariners and Houston Astros start a four-game set in the Lone Star State. They are facing off for the second time since returning from the All-Star break.

The Mariners sit 10 games behind the Astros in the American League West. They are unlikely to catch Houston in the standings. However, Seattle currently holds the second Wild Card spot and are looking at their first playoff berth since 2001.

Can the Mariners make a play in the AL West? https://t.co/mgH7zJIfvl
"Can the Mariners make a play in the AL West?" - DaddyZargs

Pitching today are Logan Gilbert for the Mariners and Jose Urquidy for the Astros.

Gilbert has been phenomenal for Seattle and is receiving almost no love. He has a top 10 ERA in the American League and is currently seventh in odds to win the AL Cy Young (+3000).

Urquidy is having a solid year for Houston. He'll enter play today with a 3.93 ERA. Urquidy is 9-4, and the Astors are 12-6 in games he starts. While he is a great regular season pitcher, he seems to fall apart in the post season.

Seattle Mariners vs. Houston Astros Match Details

Fixture: Seattle Mariners @ Houston Astros

Date & Time: Thursday, July 28, 8:10 p.m. EDT

Venue: Minute Maid Park, Houston, TX

"This makes me proud to live in Houston and be an Astros fan!" - moonmanhtx

Seattle Mariners vs. Houston Astros Betting Odds

MoneylineOver/UnderRun in the 1st?
Seattle Mariners+120Over 8.5 (-108)Yes (+105)
Houston Astros-142Under 8.5 (-112)No (-110)

Seattle Mariners vs. Houston Astros Best Picks

Jose Altuve always plays well against the Mariners. Coming off a terrible series against Oakland, he's ready to get something going. Bettors should expect a big game from him.

Jose Altuve to Record 2+ Hits (+230)

Logan Gilbert enters play with a 2.76 ERA.
Gilbert is a strong strikeout pitcher, but Houston is one of the best teams in the league at not going down on strikes. Gilbert is averaging just over 5 Ks a start. Facing a team like Houston, bettors should look for the under.

Logan Gilbert Under 5.5 Ks (-156)

Seattle Mariners vs. Houston Astros Prediction

Seattle is down, but they are not out of the division race. Unfortunately, this is the last time they play Houston this year. Being in the AL West, they do have an easy schedule the rest of the way. Bettors should look for Seattle to make up some ground on Houston in this series.

Seattle (+120)

Edited by Jodi Whisenhunt

