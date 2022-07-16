MLB News Roundup: Philadelphia Phillies get two players off injury list ; Astros Jose Altuve and White Sox Eloy Jimenez out with leg injuries - July 15, 2022

The MLB season is past the halfway point as we near the All-Star break. There are several notable storylines going into this weekend. We'll discuss all of this and more in this edition of MLB News Roundup.

Philadelphia Phillies get two players off injury list

Connor Brogdon pitches during a Philadelphia Phillies v Los Angeles Dodgers game at Dodger Stadium.

The Philadelphia Phillies announced this afternoon that the team will be getting two MLB pitchers back today off the IL. Connor Brogdon will be activated from the COVID IL, and JoJo Romero is being activated from 60-day IL.

Jeff Skversky @JeffSkversky Phillies reinstated RHP Connor Brogdon from the COVID-related IL & LHP JoJo Romero from the 60-day IL. Phillies reinstated RHP Connor Brogdon from the COVID-related IL & LHP JoJo Romero from the 60-day IL.

"Phillies reinstated RHP Connor Brogdon from the COVID-related IL & LHP JoJo Romero from the 60-day IL."- Jeff Skversky

Brogdon has appeared in 19 games this season and has an ERA of 2.04. This is a much-needed addition to a sub-par Phillies bullpen. JoJo Romero, on the other hand, has appeared in 11 games and has an ERA of 7.00.

Eloy Jimenez injury update

Eloy Jimenez waits in the dugout during a Minnesota Twins v Chicago White Sox game earlier this season.

Chicago White Sox outfielder Eloy Jimenez is out of tonight's starting lineup due to a leg injury suffered earlier this week. Jimenez has missed a large part of the season due to injury, but the team is hopeful that he will be back fairly soon, though there is no clear timetable.

James Fegan @JRFegan Eloy Jiménez said he experienced the same feeling in his leg that he had during his rehab stint in Charlotte. He was able to hit today, which he says is a quicker progression than last time.



He is not running yet, and Tony La Russa now says it’s doubtful he plays this weekend. Eloy Jiménez said he experienced the same feeling in his leg that he had during his rehab stint in Charlotte. He was able to hit today, which he says is a quicker progression than last time.He is not running yet, and Tony La Russa now says it’s doubtful he plays this weekend.

"Eloy Jimenez said he experienced the same feeling in his leg that he had during his rehad stint in Charlotte. He was able to hit today, which he says is a quicker progression than last time. He is not running yet, and Tony LaRussa now says it's doubtful he plays this weekend." - James Fegan

Tough news for White Sox fans, but there is hope Jimenez will be back once the All-Star break is over.

Jose Altuve not in lineup after getting hit by pitch

Jose Altuve celebrates during a MLB Houston Astros v Los Angeles Angels game earlier this season.

Houston Astros second baseman Jose Altuve is out of tonight's starting lineup as he is experiencing leg soreness after being hit by a pitch last night. Altuve is considered day-to-day and could play as soon as tomorrow.

This is all for today's MLB New Roundup. For more news and updates, go to the Sportskeeda Baseball page.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far