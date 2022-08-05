Seattle Mariners vs. Los Angeles Angels Odds, Line, Picks, and Prediction - August 5 | 2022 MLB Season

The Seattle Mariners will match up against the Los Angeles Angels on Friday night. The Mariners defeated the New York Yankees 7-3 on Wednesday to improve to 57-49 on the year. The Angels are now 44-61 on the season after their 8-7 defeat to the Oakland Athletics on Thursday.

"Series win in the big city. #SeaUsRise" - Mariners

Seattle will trot out Robbie Ray for Friday's game. He is 8-8 with a 4.11 ERA and will be making his 22nd start. The Angels offense he'll be up against ranks sixth-lowest in runs per game, even though they did blast seven home runs on Thursday. In his previous start, Ray threw 2 2/3 innings, surrendering five hits and four earned runs in a loss to the Houston Astros.

Ray has not been anywhere near his 2021 self when he was awarded American League Cy Young honors. He will get to face a struggling lineup, though, on Friday, so we'll see if he can have a bounceback start.

Patrick Sandoval will be on the hill Friday for the Halos. He is 3-7 with a 3.41 ERA in 17 starts so far on the year. The lefty's last two performances have not been encouraging, as he's given up seven earned runs in his last 8 2/3 innings.

"FINAL: Angels 7, Athletics 8" - @Angels

The Mariners offense Sandoval will face ranks 23rd in runs per game, so he has a decent chance to get back on track.

Seattle Mariners vs. Los Angeles Angels Match Details

Fixture: Los Angeles Angels @ Seattle Mariners

Date & Time: Friday, August 5, 10:10 p.m. EDT

Venue: T-Mobile Park, Seattle, Washington

Seattle Mariners vs. Los Angeles Angels Betting Odds

Team Money Line Spread Over/Under Los Angeles Angels +165 +1.5 (-135) Over 7.0 (-105) Seattle Mariners -190 -1.5 (+115) Under 7.0 (-115)

Seattle Mariners vs. Los Angeles Angels Best Picks

Over the last two weeks, Ty France has been hot, posting a .552 slugging percentage. In his career facing Sandoval, he's hitting .364 in limited at-bats, but he's also excelled at T-Mobile Park, where he has a .967 OPS.

Pick: Ty France Over 1.5 Total Bases (+140)

Seattle Mariners vs. Los Angeles Angels Betting Prediction

The Angels have been a bad team in general for the last few months, but they've been especially bad on the road. Away from Angel Stadium, they have lost 23 of their last 31. On the opposite side, Seattle has won 12 of their previous 16 home games. Back the Mariners here to lead the Angels after five.

Prediction: Mariners First 5 Innings -0.5 (-115)

