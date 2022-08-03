Seattle Mariners vs. New York Yankees: Odds, Line, Picks, and Predictions August 3, 2022 | 2022 MLB Season

The Seattle Mariners and New York Yankees close out a three-game series Wednesday afternoon.

This series has been an excellent test for Seattle to see if they are ready for prime time. They showed up last night, scoring several runs late to secure a win. After dropping three of four to the Houston Astros in their previous set, a series win against the Yankees would be great for them.

Pitching in this one are Luis Castillo for the Mariners and Gerrit Cole for the Yankees.

Castillo is making his first start since joining the Mariners, and it couldn't be in a bigger spot, playing at the Bronx Zoo. He holds a 2.86 ERA, but it's a big change jumping from the National League to the American League. Bettors should keep an eye on him to see how he adjusts.

Cole is having a typical season and is the sixth-favorite for American League Cy Young (+2500). He's a generational talent and is one of the few pitchers who's made the jump to the Yankees and has continued to perform on the same level.

Seattle Mariners vs. New York Yankees Match Details

Fixture: Seattle Mariners @ New York Yankees

Date & Time: Wednesday, August 3, 2:05 p.m. EDT

Venue: Yankee Stadium, The Bronx, NY

Seattle Mariners vs. New York Yankees Betting Odds

Spread Moneyline Over/Under Run in the 1st? Mariners +1.5 (-134) +164 Over 7.5 (-108) Yes (+115) Yankees -1.5 (+112) -196 Under 7.5 (-118( No (-145)

Seattle Mariners vs. New York Yankees Best Picks

With Castillo on the mound, the over/under for Yankee runs is just four. The Yankees haven't been held to four runs in almost a week. While Castillo is by far the best pitcher they've seen in that stretch, they should be able to muster more than four.

New York Yankees Over 4 Runs (-106)

Aaron Judge leads the league with an incredible WAR of 6.2.

Gerrit Cole has started 21 games this season, the Yankees have won 15 of those games, and Cole has recorded the win in nine. All this to say, the Yankees win when Cole is starting. He pitches deep into games, which goes a long way to him personally recording so many wins.

Gerrit Colle to Record a Win (-185)

Seattle Mariners vs. New York Yankees Prediction

This is a high-pressure game for Castillo. He's pitching for a new team against the best team in baseball in this most intimidating arena in sports. While bettors shouldn't expect Castillo to implode, a Yankees win is in order.

New York -1.5 (+112)

