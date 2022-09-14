Seattle Mariners vs. San Diego Padres MLB Odds, Pick, Prediction, and Preview: September 13 | 2022 MLB Season

The Seattle Mariners host the San Diego Padres for a two-game series on Tuesday. Seattle represents the American League West division, whereas San Diego is in the National League West. Interestingly, both teams are second in their respective divisions, so a great matchup is expected.

The Mariners sit second in the AL West behind the Houston Astros. They are ahead of the other teams in the division, courtesy of an overall (79-61) record. Both home (38-31) and away (41-30) are well above average going into the final games of the season. Their 7-3 in the last 10 is something to be proud of as they look to continue their streak against the Padres.

"Absolutely incredible finish in front of a sold out crowd" - Mariners

San Diego is also comfortable sitting in the second spot in the NL West, ahead of other teams and behind only the Los Angeles Dodgers. They enjoy humble home (38-31) and away (39-33) records. However, the Padres are 5-5 in the last ten, something they would love to improve on. The Padres are coming off a series loss against the Dodgers, but it is time for them to bounce back.

The two-game series between Seattle and San Diego will be a blockbuster. Both look almost equal on paper. The Mariners need the support of the home crowd in order to lead the team to victory.

Seattle Mariners vs. San Diego Padres: Match Details

Fixture: San Diego Padres vs. Seattle Mariners

Date & Time: Tuesday, September 13, 9:40 p.m. EDT

Venue: T-Mobile Park, Seattle, Washington

Seattle Mariners vs. San Deigo Padres: Betting Odds

Teams Moneyline Spread Over/Under Seattle Mariners -115 +1.5 (-195) U 7.5 (-120) San Diego Padres -115 -1.5 (+165) O 7.5 (+100)

Seattle Mariners vs. San Diego Padres: Pick

Logan Gilbert is the pitcher for today's game against the Padres. He is in great form this season and will be a threat to the traveling team. In the last five games, Gilbert has managed a total of 29 strikeouts at an ERA of just over 3. He looks sharp, confident, and ready to attack from his first pitch. San Diego has to be careful and try not to surrender to his tunes. He is the pick of the game.

Seattle Mariners vs. San Diego Padres: Predicition

This series is a battle of two equals. Hardly anything separates the two teams. The two-game series will be a great battle to witness, and predicting a winner is extremely difficult. Anything is possible between the Mariners and the Padres.

Pick/Prediction: Mariners U 7.5 -120

