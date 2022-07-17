Seattle Mariners vs. Texas Rangers: Odds, Line, Picks, and Predictions July 17, 2022 | 2022 MLB Season

The Seattle Mariners and Texas Rangers play their final game before the All-Star break today.

The Mariners are playing for the rare four-game sweep of their division rival. They have outplayed the Rangers in this series, outscoring them 17-10. Texas was hoping to make a move in the Wild Card race in this series, but instead, they are now 6 1/2 games out, and the Mariners have passed Toronto for the second Wild Card slot.

Pitching today are Chris Flexen for Seattle and Glenn Otto for the Rangers.

After a rough May, Flexen was great in June and even better in July. Flexen averaged 2.5 runs a start in June and is averaging half a run a start in July. He has been a huge part of the recent success in Seattle.

Otto is not the guy a team wants to take the mound when facing a sweep. He's had a few strong starts this season, but Otto is liable to give up eight runs in a start.

Seattle Mariners vs. Texas Rangers Match Details

Fixture: Seattle Mariners vs. Texas Rangers

Date & Time: Sunday, July 17, 1:40 p.m. EDT

Venue: Globe Life Field, Arlington, TX

Seattle Mariners vs. Texas Rangers Betting Odds

Moneyline Over/Under 1H Moneyline Run in the 1st? Mariners -130 Over 9 (-110) -120 Yes (-120) Rangers +110 Under 9 (-110) -102 No (-106)

Seattle Mariners vs. Texas Rangers Best Picks

The first-half run line is a great bet when two starts of unequal skill are going at it. Anything can happen once the bullpen is in the game, but if a bettor knows one starter is far superior to the other, the first-half run line is a great bet.

Seattle 1H (-120)

After posting 5 RBIs on Saturday, Rodriguez is tied with Eugenio Suarez for the team lead.

Julio Rodriguez didn't get a hit last night after having an incredible five RBIs the day before. Of course, hitters can't be expected to perform every day, but Rodriguez seems to enjoy hitting at Globe Life Field. He should have a decent game today.

Julio Rodriguez to Record an RBI (+150)

Seattle Mariners vs. Texas Rangers Prediction

The Mariners are on a roll, and after winning 13 games in a row, they don't want to go into the break with an L. They have one of the hottest pitchers in the game on the mound, and their bats have been lively in this series. Seattle is an easy bet in this one.

Seattle (-130)

