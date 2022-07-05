"Julio Rodriguez should be an All-Star" - MLB analyst calls for Julio Rodriguez's selection to 2022 All-Star following record-setting stats in his first 81 games

Julio Rodriguez is making people wonder whether we've found the next big thing in baseball. The start of Rodriguez's career in the MLB has been extraordinary. He proved himself to be a complete package with the power and speed that led to him being the quickest person ever to reach 15 home runs and 20 stolen bases.

ESPN columnist Jeff Pasan tweeted that he feels the youngster should be an All-Star.

Jeff Passan @JeffPassan Julio Rodriguez should be an All-Star. Julio Rodriguez should be an All-Star.

Rodriguez continued his red-hot form at the plate against the San Diego Padres at Petco Park. He is currently batting .277 with 15 homers after hitting a huge two-run homer onto the second deck in the 4th inning against Sean Manaea.

Ty France is a prime candidate to represent the Seattle Mariners in the All-Star game. However, he's on the 10-day IL and will be out for a few more days.

The starting outfield spots for the American League barring injury should go to Mike Trout, Aaron Judge and Taylor Ward. That leaves Rodriguez to compete against Kyle Tucker, George Springer and Adolis Garcia, to name a few. Although he has fewer home runs than others, he has a higher batting average.

Can Julio Rodriguez be the player to end the Mariners' post-season drought?

Julio Rodriguez celebrates with third base coach Manny Acta #14 after hitting a solo home run during the first inning against the Oakland Athletics.

The Seattle Mariners have struggled historically to make the playoffs. They've made just four post-season appearances in the club's history, with the last time being in 2001. This season, although they are second in the American League West, they are 13.5 games behind the Houston Astros and four games behind in the Wild Card race.

The Seattle Mariners are a solid young team who are already really competitive and could be real contenders in the future. Rodriguez is proving in his rookie year that he is an All-Star caliabre and could be the focal point of the team to break its playoff drought.

This tweet from Kevin Zelko, shows how highly he thinks of the young talent's future.

Kevin Zelko @Msbeervendor If Julio Rodriguez stays the superstar he’s showing, where do you think this card evaluates at in 10 years. I see them selling for $5kish now. If Julio Rodriguez stays the superstar he’s showing, where do you think this card evaluates at in 10 years. I see them selling for $5kish now. https://t.co/bn2oG4SOLT

The youngster has shown signs that he is capable of becoming one of the greats of the game. If not this season, he is almost certain to become an All-Star in the near future.

