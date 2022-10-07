Seattle Mariners vs. Toronto Blue Jays Prediction, Odds, Line, and Picks - October 7 | 2022 MLB Playoffs

The Toronto Blue Jays will be hosting the Seattle Mariners on Friday afternoon for Game 1 of the AL Wild Card Round. The Blue Jays ended at 92-70, while the Mariners ended with a 90-72 record this season. Seattle broke their 20-year playoff drought, but they won't be satisfied with just getting in. Now they'll look to make some noise in the postseason, but they'll have to battle on the road.

This year is the first year where the higher seed gets to have all three games in their home park, which could make a huge difference. Especially when there are two teams that are pretty evenly matched, having the energy of a home crowd could be the difference maker.

Toronto has been tough to beat at home, as they went 47-34 record at Rogers Centre. Seattle has been a pretty good road team, carrying a 44-37 away record. The Mariners have won five straight against Toronto, most recently sweeping a four-game set in Seattle back in July.

Toronto will start ace Alek Manoah for Friday's game. He finished 16-7 with a 2.24 ERA over 31 starts. He has been dominant this season, and he'll be up against a Mariners lineup that he pitched well against in July.

Manoah has looked great recently, as the right-hander has thrown 13 shutout innings over his last two starts. The Mariners have some All-Star caliber hitters, but they don't score a ton of runs. They are very resilient though, and do enough offensively to win close games. Manoah has never pitched in the postseason, so we'll see if nerves come into play today.

Luis Castillo will be starting for the visitors Friday. He went 8-6, with a 2.99 ERA in 25 starts this year. Castillo was one of the bigger names moved at the trade deadline, and he's proven his worth since coming over from Cincinnati. The Seattle right-hander faced the Blue Jays in Toronto back in May when Castillo was still a member of the Reds. There, he tossed six innings, giving up two runs in a 2-1 loss. If he can deliver a similar performance today, he'll be able to give his team a decent chance to take Game 1.

Seattle Mariners vs. Toronto Blue Jays Match Details

Fixture: Seattle Mariners @ Toronto Blue Jays

Date & Time: Friday, October 7, 4:07 p.m. EDT

Venue: Rogers Centre, Toronto, Ontario

Seattle Mariners vs. Toronto Blue Jays Betting Odds

Team Money Line Spread Over/Under Seattle Mariners +113 +1.5 (-200) Over 7.0 (-105) Toronto Blue Jays -123 -1.5 (+170) Under 7.0 (-115)

Seattle Mariners vs. Toronto Blue Jays Betting Prediction

The Mariners were able to sweep the Blue Jays last time these two matched up, but circumstances are different now that all games this series will be played in Toronto. Still. the visitors will be confident with Castillo on the mound, so we'll see if he can come through. The Blue Jays have a very talented lineup, but they have gone cold at times this year. They've also been held to three runs or fewer in five of the seven games versus Seattle this season. Look for the Mariners' ace to keep the Jays off the board today to open the series.

Prediction: Toronto Blue Jays Team Total Under 3.5 Runs (-120)

Poll : 0 votes