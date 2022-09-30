Seattle Seahawks vs Detroit Lions, Line, Picks, and Prediction - October 2 | 2022 NFL Season | Week 4

The Seattle Seahawks will take on the Detroit Lions on Sunday in week 4 of NFL action. Both teams are coming into the game with a loss. The Seahawks are in third place in the standings, having lost two games this season. They have a winning rate of 0.333 percent this season. The Lions are in fourth place in the standings with a winning rate of 0.333 percent.

Seattle Seahawks vs Detroit Lions Betting Odds

TEAMS MONEY LINE SPREAD OVER/UNDER SEAHAWKS +180 +4(-105) o48(-107) LIONS -190 -4(-110) u48(-105)

Seattle Seahawks vs Detroit Lions Match details

Fixture: Seattle Seahawks @ Detroit Lions

Date & Time: Sunday, October 2; 1:00 PM EDT

Venue: Ford Field, Detroit, MI

Seattle Seahawks vs Detroit Lions Key Stats

The Seahawks have struggled offensively and have covered only 717 yards in three games. Quarterback Geno Smith contributed 717 yards at a completion percentage of 77.5. He has been great for the team and has played a crucial role in offense.

While rushing, the team has been ineffective and has covered 224 rushing yards at an average of 4 yards per attempt. The defense of the team has done well with 212 tackles in three games. Linebacker Jordyn Brooks leads the team charts with 32 tackles.

The Lions have done decent on offense and have covered 748 passing yards. Quarterback Jared Goff has played a crucial with 7 touchdowns.

Rushing has been great for the team and has covered 511 rushing yards at an average of 5.9. That is greater than their previous year average of 4.4 yards. The defense of the team has not done its job. The team has been severely affected by it.

TEAMS PASSING YARDS/PER GAME RUSHING YARDS/GAME RUSHING TOUCH DOWNS SEAHAWKS 239 74.7 0 LIONS 249.3 170.3 5

Seattle Seahawks vs Detroit Lions: Best Picks and Prediction

Jared Goff will be the pick of the game. He has done great for the team and has a better average than the previous season. He has two interceptions to his name and adds huge strength to the offense of the team.

The Lions have the upper hand in this game and will win this due to their brilliant offense. The Seahawks are not in the best shape right now and will find it tough against the Lions.

The Lions have a decent defense and will be able to stop the offense of the Seahawks, which is not sharp.

Pick : - Jared Goff, over 1.5 passing touchdowns (-140)

Prediction :- Take the Lions on the spread, -4(-110)

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far