Seattle Seahawks vs. Detroit Lions NFL Parlay: Jared Goff, Rashaad Penny, TJ Hockenson, & More

Seattle Seahawks vs. Detroit Lions Same Game Parlay: Can Jared Goff continue to pass the ball efficiently?

The Detroit Lions and Seattle Seahawks will take the field on Sunday looking to pick up a much-needed win. The Detroit Lions let one slip away against the Vikings last week and surely should be 2-1. However, they allowed the Vikings to pull one off, and now enter a game in which they should come out on top. The Seattle Seahawks will most likely be placed as underdogs in the majority of games they have played this season, but that didn't stop them a few weeks ago.

The Seahawks ended up beating the Broncos in week one when they were huge underdogs, so they will look to repeat that performance in this one. If you want a solid same-game parlay to place on this match, you've come to the right place!

Leg #1: Jared Goff 200+ Pass Yards

Jared Goff has eclipsed this number in all three of the Lions' games this season. He will have two of his best weapons unavailable for this one, but the offense can still move the ball efficiently against a shaky defense. Look for the other options to step up and help Goff get over 200 yards through the air.

Leg #2: Jamal Williams 50+ Rushing Yards

The injury to D'Andre Swift opens the door for Jamal Williams to get even more touches. He's already gone over this number in two out of three games with Swift, so this should be no issue for him to get over in this contest as the lead back. Look for the Lions' running back to get plenty of opportunities to get over this line.

Leg #3: Tyler Lockett 50+ Receiving Yards

Although the Seahawks aren't the best team in the NFL, they do have one of the better duo of receivers in the league. DK Metcalf and Tyler Lockett have been two very efficient receivers throughout the last few seasons. Yes, this has been with Russell Wilson at QB, but they have proven through the first three weeks of the season that they can perform with Geno Smith. Metcalf will be getting a lot of attention from the Lions defense, so look for Lockett to get some chances.

Leg #4: Alternate Spread Over 40.5

Every Detroit Lions game has easily gone over the line and it feels like a safe spot even if one of the offenses doesn't play well. If Detroit can score 24+ points we aren't asking too much out of the Seahawks. These teams are very capable of getting past this point total even if we see some offensive struggles early on.

Leg #5: Rashaad Penny Anytime TD

The Seahawks have been reliant on their run game for as long as Pete Carroll has been coaching the team. They believe that establishing the run is the key to opening up big plays for their receivers. There was a lot of noise about Kenneth Walker III taking this spot with ease, but it's Rashaad Penny's spot to lose and he will continue to get the goal line work.

Leg #6: T.J. Hockenson Anytime TD

The Seahawks defense has only allowed one touchdown to opposing tight ends so far, but Hockenson is due for a big day. With Amon-Ra St. Brown out of this matchup, there are a lot of open targets for the Lions pass catchers. T.J. Hockenson could be the beneficiary of many of those vacant targets. Expect the Iowa product to find the end zone!

