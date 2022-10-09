Seattle Seahawks vs New Orleans Saints NFL Week 5 Odds, Line, Pick, Prediction, and Preview: October 9 | 2022 NFL Season

The Seattle Seahawks are ready to face the New Orleans Saints in week 5 of the 2022 NFL season at the Ceasers Superdome on Sunday (October 9).
Both teams are from the National Football Conference (West & South). New Orleans lead 3-2 on head-to-head.
The Saints have started on a terrible note this season, winning only once in four games. Their only win (27-26) came in Game 1 against the Atlanta Falcons. After that, they lost to the Buccaneers (20-10), Panthers (22-14), and Vikings (28-25). The offense has been terrible, as the team averages only 16-17 points per game.
Seattle, meanwhile, has also had their ups and downs so far this season. After winning their first game against the Denver Broncos (17-16), they faced a heavy defeat (27-7) against the San Francisco 49ers. The Atlanta Falcons in Game 3 beat them 27-23. In a high-scoring close game, the Seahawks beat the Detroit Lions 48-45.
The offense doesn't seem to be a problem for the Seahawks. Their defense has leaked a lot of points, though. They have been conceding more than what they are scoring. However, Seattle will fancy their chances against a struggling Saints team.
Seattle Seahawks vs New Orleans Saints: Match Details
Fixture: Seattle Seahwaks @ New Orleans Saints
Date & Time: Sunday, October 9; 01:00 pm EDT
Venue: Ceasers Superdome, New Orleans, Louisiana
Seattle Seahawks vs New Orleans Saints: Betting Odds
Seattle Seahawks vs New Orleans Saints: Pick
There is a lot of talent in both teams, even if they are struggling. Jameis Winston has tried his best to let the Saints' offense flow, but the defense has let them down.
Even if the Seahawks are playing away, their offense could create a rukcus in New Orleans' defense. Genno Smith, along with Rashaad Penny, could be a handful for the Saints.
Pick: Seahawks Spread +5.5 (-110)
Seattle Seahawks vs New Orleans Saints: Prediction
Odds favor the Saints winning the game. However, it's going to be much closer than it looks. If New Orleans fails to contain the Seahawks' offense, they might struggle to win.