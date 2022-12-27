Seton Hall vs. Marquette Prediction, Odds, Line, Pick, and Preview: December 27 | 2022-23 NCAAB Season

The Seton Hall Pirates (7-6) will visit the (#24) Marquette Golden Eagles (9-4) on Tuesday night.

Seton Hall lost two straight nail-bitters, blowing a nine-point lead to Providence before falling short to Xavier 73-70. Clemson transfer and leading scorer Al-Amir Dawes logged a team-high 30 minutes with 10 points, four rebounds, and two assists. Former top prospect Kadary Richmond stood out, putting up a team-best 17 points and five assists in the loss. Senior Tyrese Samuel joined the two in double-figures with 14 points.

Seton Hall vs. Marquette Betting Odds

Team Spread Over/Under Moneyline Seton Hall Pirates +7 0141.5 +250 Marquette Golden Eagles -7 u141.5 -320

Marquette had their three-game losing streak snapped on Tuesday against Providence 103-98 in double overtime. Providence shot 49 free throws in the contest, with three Golden Eagles fouling out.

Marquette blew a nine-point lead in the closing minutes of regulation and a one-possession lead in the second overtime as they dropped just their second game of December. 2020-21 A-10 ROY and George Mason transfer Tyler Kolek dropped a season-high 29 points in the loss. Big East All-Freshman Kameron Jones, sophomore David Joplin, and 2020 top prospect Oso Ighodaro scored in double-figures.

ShotQuality Tale of the Tape

Below, we will highlight essential ShotQuality data for this matchup, including Adjusted Offensive and Defensive SQ, strengths, weaknesses, and frequency. SQppp is a player's average ShotQuality points per possession.

Thus, SQppp = Total SQpoints/Total No. of Possessions.

The Seton Hall Pirates own a 1.06 AdjOFF SQ this season, which is good for 72nd in the nation. Marquette has the 93rd-best AdjDEF SQ at 0.97. Seton Hall does well in all key stats, but spacing, shot-making, and open three rate, where they are among the bottom 100 teams in the country. Conversely, the Golden Eagles are 28th in defensive open three rate and 129th in defensive shot-making but 328th in defensive spacing.

The Pirates own high-frequency numbers in cut, finishing at the rim, isolation, off-screen, and transition shot types. They are in the top 90 in those shot types except cut, with a 1.15 SQ PPP, and finishing at the rim, with a 1.20 SQ PPP. Conversely, the Golden Eagles are bottom 100 in all those categories except 147th in isolation (0.95 SQ PPP), 147th in off-screen (0.98), and 170th in transition (1.31 SQ PPP).

The Marquette Golden Eagles have a 1.14 AdjOFF SQ, the 14th-best mark in the country. Seton Hall has posted a 0.93 AdjDEF SQ this season, clocking in at 38th in the country. The Golden Eagles are in the top 30 in rim and three rate, shot selection, spacing, and rim and three SQ PPP. The Pirates are in the 22nd percentile in defensive shot selection and spacing while excelling in rim and three SQ PPP (19th in the country).

Marquette is in the country's top half in frequency regarding the following shot types:

Catch and shoot three-pointers.

Cut.

Finish at the rim, P&R ball screen, and transition.

The Pirates are in the top 100 in defending all those shot types except cut, where they own a 1.10 SQ PPP (184th in the country).

Seton Hall vs. Marquette Prediction

Defensively, Marquette has done a splendid job against the three, but Seton Hall prefers to get out, run in transition, and take shots around the rim. The Pirates will have an offensive advantage while matching up well on defense.

The Pirates are getting more than two possessions in a road contest that ShotQuality predicts could go either way. Take the Pirates with the points, as they should be able to keep it close against a talented team like they have all season.

Prediction: Seton Hall +7 (-110)

