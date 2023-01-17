Shapovalov vs Daniel Prediction, Odds, Line, Pick, and Preview: January 17| Australian Open 2023

Denis Shapovalov is seeded No.20 in the 2023 Australian Open. He managed to reach the second round of the Grand Slam with a victory over Dusan Lajovic in the first round, winning the game 6-4, 4-6, 6-4, 6-1 in four sets.

There was a big margin in the number of aces both players made, with Denis hitting 16 and Dusan only 5. Although Dusan's first serve percentage was higher than Denis', he could not make the most use of it as the Canadian had a better winning percentage of 82 whereas Lajovic's was only 68.

The 23-year-old won a total of 113 points compared to the Serbian, who won a total of 100 points. Denis is now tasked with facing Taro Daniel, who is coming off a win in the first round against Ernesto Escobedo in four sets.

Taro won the first round 7-5, 6-2, 3-6, 6-3 as he was forced to play the fourth set by Ernesto. From aces to first serve and second serve, Taro was a little better than Escobedo.

The Japanese got eleven break-point opportunities in the entire game out of which he grabbed five and won the game. He also won a total of 129 points whereas Ernesto won a total of 117. Taro will now take on a much higher-ranked opponent in the form of Denis.

Denis Shapvalov vs Taro Daniel: Betting Odds

Player Moneyline Spread Over/Under Denis Shapovalov -600 -6.5 (-110) Over 34.5 (-120) Taro Daniel +425 +6.5 (-110) Under 34.5 (+100)

Denis is in his sixth Australian Open and has managed to reach the quarterfinals, which is his personal best. The left-handed youngster now has a chance to improve that record. He has also reached a career-high ranking of No.10 in 2020.

Taro is currently ranked 94th in the world but reached as high as 64 in the rankings in 2018. The 29-year-old is in his sixth appearance at the Australian Open, with round 32 being his personal best last year.

Denis Shapovalov vs Taro Daniel: Match Details

Fixture: Denis Shapovalov @ Taro Daniel

Date & Time: Tuesday, January 17, 09:00 p.m ET

Venue: Melbourne Park

DenisShapovalov vs Taro: Betting Prediction

The two players have faced each other twice before, with Shapovalov winning both games. The two games were played on hard courts and the third one will also be played on a hard court.

Based on the head-to-head record and current form, Denis does look stronger. But expect the game to be entertaining.

Final Prediction: Total Under 34.5 (+100)

