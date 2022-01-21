Australian Open 2022: Jannik Sinner vs Taro Daniel preview, head-to-head and prediction

Match Details

Fixture: [11] Jannik Sinner vs Taro Daniel

Date: 22 January 2022

Tournament: Australian Open

Round: Third round (Round of 32)

Venue: Melbourne Park

Category: Grand Slam

Surface: Hard

Prize Money: $75,000,000

Live telecast: USA - Tennis Channel | UK - Eurosport | India - Sony Six, Sony Liv

Jannik Sinner vs Taro Daniel preview

Jannik Sinner is yet to drop a set in the Australian Open

11th seed Jannik Sinner takes on Japanese qualifier Taro Daniel in the third round of the Australian Open on Sunday.

The Italian had a good 2021, winning the Citi Open and reaching his first Masters 1000 final in Miami. Sinner's performances saw him break into the top ten of the ATP rankings, becoming the first player born in the 2000s to do so.

The 21-year-old represented Italy at this year's ATP Cup and won all his singles matches in the group stages. He beat Max Purcell, Arthur Rinderknech and Roman Safiullin. However, this wasn't enough for Italy as they were eliminated from the tournament.

Sinner is seeded 11th at the Australian Open and started with a straight-sets win over Joao Sousa. In the second round, he beat Steve Johnson, again in straight sets, to reach the third round of the Melbourne Major for the first time in his career.

Taro Daniel had to qualify for the main draw at the Adelaide International and reached the second round before losing in a hard-fought match against Tommy Paul.

The Japanese had to once again go through qualifying to reach the main draw of the Australian Open. He started by beating Chile's Tomas Barrios in the first round, before defeating Andy Murray in straight sets. Daniel has reached the third round of a Grand Slam for the first time in his career.

Jannik Sinner vs Taro Daniel head-to-head

Saturday's match will be the first meeting between the two players, so the head to head currently stands at 0-0. The winner will face either Pablo Andujar or 32nd seed Alex de Minaur in the fourth round.

Jannik Sinner vs Taro Daniel prediction

Daniel will be in good spirits, having beaten someone of Andy Murray's stature, regardless of the Brit's form and fitness. However, he will have it tough in the third round as he will go up against one of the most talented youngsters in the game.

Sinner has been in good form lately and has a great record on hardcourts in recent times, winning 44 out of 58 matches since 2021.

The Italian's powerful serve, groundstrokes and well-rounded game will no doubt be tough for Daniel to handle. The 28-year-old has pulled off surprise wins before, beating Novak Djokovic in 2018. But given Sinner's form and ability, there is a good chance he will come out on top and rather comprehensively.

Prediction: Jannik Sinner to win in straight sets.

Edited by Nihal Taraporvala