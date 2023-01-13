Siena vs Niagara Prediction, Odds, Line, Pick, and Preview: January 13 | 2022-23 NCAA Basketball Season

The Siena Saints will take on the Niagara Purple Eagles in the NCAA at the Gallagher Center on Friday (January 13).

The Saints are off to an 11-5 start to the 2022-23 NCAA Basketball season. They're first in the Metro Atlantic Athletic Conference and are on a big six-game winning streak. They're coming off a 68-63 win against the Rider Broncs (68-63) in their last outing, with Jackson Storno starring with 24 points.

Meanwhile, the Eagles are 9-6 on the season and third in the same conference as the Saints. They're coming off a 64-59 defeat in their previous outing against the Manhattan Jaspers, despite Noah Thomasson scoring 23 points.

Siena Saints vs Niagara Purple Eagles: Betting Odds

Team Moneyline Spread Over/Under Siena Saints -125 -1.5 (-110) O 128.5 (-110) Niagara Purple Eagles +105 +1.5 (-110) U 128.5 (-110)

The Saints started the season on a positive note, with 11 wins and five losses. Their away record is decent with four wins in seven games.

The team is just above the average mark in offense, scoring 71.4 points per game, which ranks 189th in the nation, and conceding 68.6 points per outing. They need to improve their offensive rebounding, which is 31.1 per game.

The Eagles, meanwhile, have nine wins and six losses on the season. Their home record is a perfect 5-0. The team has been below par on offense, averaging 65.1 points per game, which ranks 331st in the nation, and conceding 64.7 points per outing.

Siena Saints vs Niagara Purple Eagles: Match Details

Fixture: Siena Saints @ Niagara Purple Eagles

Date & Time: Friday, January 13; 07:00 pm ET

Venue: Gallagher Center

Siena Saints vs Niagara Purple Eagles: Prediction

Javien McCollum is questionable for the Saints for tonight's game. The Saints are 6-0 against the spread in their last six games and 5-0 against the spread in their last five after an against-the-spread win.

The Saints have a narrow 6-4 advantage over the Eagles in their last ten meetings. Expect this encounter to be close, as both teams are almost on the same tangent.

Final Prediction: Siena -1.5 (-110)

