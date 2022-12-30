Siena vs Quinnipiac Prediction, Odds, Line, Pick, and Preview: December 30| 2022-23 NCAA Basketball Season

The Siena Saints are off to a 7-5 start to the 2022-23 NCAA Basketball season, are fourth in the Metro Atlantic Athletic Conference, and on a two-game winning streak. They are coming off a win against the American Eagles (64-61) in their previous outing and will now take on the Quinnipiac Bobcats, who are on a 9-4 start to the season and ninth in the same conference.

They are on a two-game losing streak and suffered a defeat against the Penn State Nittany Lions (77-68) in their last outing. The Bobcats will now host this game at the M&T Bank Arena on Friday (December 30) where they will look to end their losing run. The Saints, on the other hand, are looking to secure their third consecutive win.

Siena Saints vs Quinnipiac Bobcats: Betting Odds

Team Spread Over/Under Siena Saints +4 (-110) O 141 (-110) Quinnipiac Bobcats -4 (-110) U 141 (-110)

The Saints have started off with seven wins and five losses so far this season. They suffered losses against teams like the Army Black Knights (96-94), the Harvard Crimson (69-59), the Ole Miss Rebels (74-62), the Georgetown Hoyas (75-68), and the Delaware Fightin' Blue Hens (75-64). The Saints have a decent 2-3 away record at the moment.

The team is just around the average mark in offense, scoring 70.9 points per game, which ranks 207th in the nation while conceding 69.8 points per game, which ranks 215th in the country.

The Quinnipiac Bobcats started the season with nine wins and four losses. The defeats came against Hofstra Pride (72-70), Niagara Purple Eagles (64-60), Saint Peter's Peacocks (63-56), and Penn State Nittany Lions (77-68). The team is scoring just above the average mark in offense, averaging 72.4 points per game while conceding 67.2 points per game.

Siena Saints vs Quinnipiac Bobcats: Match Details

Fixture: Siena Saints @ Quinnipiac Bobcats

Date & Time: Friday, December 30, 04:00 pm ET

Venue: M&T Bank Arena, Hamden, Connecticut

Siena Saints vs Quinnipiac Bobcats: Prediction

The Bobcats are 4-1 against the spread in their last five games against a team that has a winning record. Quinnipiac has a 5-5 record against Siena in their last ten meetings. Even the current form and statistics of both teams are not far away from each other. The Bobcats have a 3-1 home record and are on a two-game losing streak, which they would like to end tonight.

Final Prediction: Quinnipiac -4 (-110)

