Southern vs. Mississippi Prediction, Odds, Line, Pick, and Preview: January 23| 2022-23 NCAA Basketball Season

The Southern Jaguars are off to a 9-10 start to the 2022-23 NCAA Basketball season, placing first in the Southwestern Athletic Conference. They are coming off a loss against the Arkansas-Pine Bluff Golden Lions (62-55), where DeSean Woods scored 12 points and Brion Whitley scored 11 points. However, it wasn't enough as the team lost by a seven-point margin. They will now take on the Mississippi Valley State Delta Devils, who are on a terrible 2-19 start to the season at the bottom of the same conference, and are on a three-game losing streak. The Grambling State Tigers defeated them, 65-61, in their previous outing. Tyronn Mosley and Kadar Waller scored 15 points each, but the team still lost the game by four points. They will now host the game at the Harrison HPER Complex on Monday, January 23rd, where they will look to end their losing streak. The Jaguars, on the other hand, will look to end their losing start.

Southern Jaguars vs. Mississippi Valley State Delta Devils: Betting Odds

Team Moneyline Spread Over/Under Southern Jaguars -500 -10.5 (-105) O 138.5 (-110) Mississippi Valley State Delta Devils +375 + 10.5 (-115) U 138.5 (-110)

The Jaguars have had a mixed start to the season where their conference record is great at 5-1 and their away record is poor at 3-9. The team is impressive on the offensive front, averaging 74.6 points per game, along with 29.8 offensive rebounds, while conceding 73.5 points per game, which ranks 290th in the nation.

The Mississippi Valley State Delta Devils have had one of their worst starts to the season. Their conference record is poor at 1-6 whereas their home record is 2-2 at the moment. The team is one of the worst in the country in offense, averaging 56.7 points per game, along with 28.4 offensive rebounds while conceding 74.4 points per game, which ranks 307th.

Southern Jaguars vs. Mississippi Valley State Delta Devils: Match Details

Fixture: Southern Jaguars @ Mississippi Valley State Delta Devils

Date & Time: Monday, January 23, 8:30 p.m. ET

Venue: Harrison HPER Complex, Mississippi

Southern Jaguars vs. Mississippi Valley State Delta Devils: Prediction

The Jaguars are 4-0 against the spread in their last four games against a team with a winning percentage below .400. They are 5-1 against the spread in their last six games. The Jaguars have a 9-1 advantage over the Delta Devils in their last 10 meetings. However, based on the current situation, the Jaguars are in a much better position compared to the Delta Devils.

Final Prediction: Southern -10.5 (-110)

