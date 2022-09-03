St. Louis Cardinals vs. Chicago Cubs MLB Odds, Pick, Prediction, and Preview: September 3| 2022 MLB Season

The St. Louis Cardinals demolished the Chicago Cubs 8-0 in Game 1 on Friday evening. They will face each other again for Game 2 of the three-game series on Saturday night.

The Cardinals have been exceptional in the National League Central division. They are enjoying being on top. Their extraordinary home record of 77-55 is what keeps them above the rest. A slight worry is their average away record of 34-33. However, their current 7-3 streak keeps them in a comfortable spot. They will be looking forward to maintaining their record and being the dominant home team.

The Chicago Cubs also represent the NL Central. They are positioned third but are far behind the leaders, the Cardinals. Right above them are the Milwaukee Brewers, who are in second place. Unfortunately, the Cubs are way behind the Brewers, and their chances of qualification are almost zero. Furthermore, the Cincinnati Reds are lurking just behind them. The Cubs need to find a way to maintain their third place.

The series was expected to be difficult for Chicago. They started really poorly, following a massive 8-0 defeat. The Cardinals look full of confidence. This should worry the away team. They need to find a way to be effective in the upcoming game in order to save their third spot.

St. Louis Cardinals vs. Chicago Cubs: Match Details

Match: Cubs @ Cardinals

Date & Time: Saturday, September 3, 07:15 p.m. EDT

Venue: Busch Stadium, St. Louis, Missouri

Odds: St. Louis Cardinals vs. Chicago Cubs

Teams Moneyline Spread Over/Under St. Louis Cardinals -205 -1.5 (+105) U 7.5 (-110) Chicago Cubs +175 +1.5 (-125) O 7.5 (-110)

Odds are heavy in the Cardinals' favor for Game 2.

Adam Wainwright looks sharp and ready for Game 2

Cardinals vs. Chicago Cubs: Pick

Veteran "Uncle Charlie" Adam Wainwright is set to pitch for the Cardinals in today's matchup. With a career spanning over 17 years, Adam has spent most of his days with St. Louis. He is a legend of the game, and his statistics reflect how good a player he is on the field. Against a struggling Chicago, Wainwright could prove to be a handful. Easily the pick of the game.

Watch Adam Wainwright's mindblowing career statistics

GP IP ER SO W/L ERA 453 2538.2 934 2134 193/114 3.34

Cardinals vs. Cubs: Prediction

Looking at how Game 1 ended, this should be an easy win for the St. Louis Cardinals. In order to be a contender, the Chicago Cubs will have to perform much better this time around. They need to hold tight from that third position, which is in danger at the moment. Overall, this should be a fun and exciting encounter. Expect St. Louis to win Game 2.

Pick/Prediction: Cardinals -205

