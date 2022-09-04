St. Louis Cardinals vs. Chicago Cubs: Odds, Line, Preview, and Predictions September 4, 2022 | MLB 2022 Season

The St. Louis Cardinals (78-55) and Chicago Cubs (56-77) will face off this afternoon at Busch Stadium in St. Louis. You'll find the MLB odds, lines, previews, and predictions here.

The Cardinals won their third consecutive game on Saturday, making it the sixth win in their last seven games. The Cardinals are 44-22 this season and have built a 7.5-game lead over the Milwaukee Brewers for first place in the National League Central.

St. Louis has a great home record at Busch Stadium of 43-22. The Cardinals have gone 7-3 in the last ten games and are finishing the regular season strong. St. Louis is currently 78-55 overall with a 7 1/2-game lead at the top of the NL Central.

The Cubs have had it rough recently and are 56-76, way out of a playoff spot.

St. Louis Cardinals vs. Chicago Cubs Preview

The Cardinals and Cubs have played against one another a lot this year, with St. Louis having won 10 of their 16 battles. They have also won six of their last eight games against the Cubs coming into this one.

Marcus Stroman (3-6, 3.98 ERA) makes his 20th start, having a 1.21 WHIP, 2.6 BB/9, and 7.5 K/9 through 101 2/3 IP. He is 3-2 with a 2.05 ERA, 1.03 WHIP, and 0.219 opponent batting average over his last 11 away games.

Miles Mikolas (10-10, 3.48 ERA) makes his 28th start and has a 1.04 WHIP, 1.6 BB/9, and 6.6 K/9 through 168 1/3 IP. He is 5-2 with a 2.45 ERA, 0.84 WHIP, and 0.198 opponent batting average across his last 12 home starts.

St. Louis Cardinals vs. Chicago Cubs Game Details

Fixtures: Cubs @ Cardinals

Date and Time: Sunday, September 4, 2:15 p.m. EDT

Venue: Busch Stadium, St. Louis, Missouri

St. Louis Cardinals vs. Chicago Cubs Betting Odds

Team Moneyline Spread Total (Best odds) Chicago Cubs +160 +1.5(-130) o7.5(+100) St. Louis Cardinals -177 -1.5(+120) u7(+100)

St. Louis Cardinals vs. Chicago Cubs Final Prediction

The predictions and the odds favor the Cardinals. Adding to the predictions, their narrative and statistics shine in their favor.

The Cardinals are playing well. That cannot be good news for the Cubs. Additionally, Chicago has had trouble scoring consistently, which can be seen by their 24th-highest runs count.

St. Louis Cardinals Moneyline: -177

