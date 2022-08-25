"Brewers should be embarrassed" "Love a good blowout" - Los Angeles Dodgers fans celebrate their dominant victory over the Milwaukee Brewers

The Milwaukee Brewers were helpless against the Los Angeles Dodgers winning ways. This game ended 12-6, but was not as close as the score would indicate. After scoring eight runs after four innings, the Dodgers let up on the gas. A late home run from Hunter Renfroe would bring the Brewers to six runs, but no further.

The Dodgers have established themselves as the top team in the MLB, with six wins over the second-placed Houston Astros. This is a rare example of a team truly living up to its potential.

With one of the most talented rosters assembled, dominance became the expectation. Now, they are meeting those expectations with ease. After this win, their fans took notice of that fact and are enjoying being the best team in the league.

Alex Ruberto @blindAl216 @Dodgers They just keep winning, i think we all just expect it all the time. LOl. I like tit. @Dodgers They just keep winning, i think we all just expect it all the time. LOl. I like tit.

The Milwaukee Brewers need every win they can get to have a chance at catching the St. Louis Cardinals. This loss is a major setback.

This game was never in doubt, making it a relaxing experience for Dodgers fans.

The Los Angeles Dodgers have gotten accustomed to scoring well into the double digits. This is exceedingly difficult for any team to keep up with.

Even the ninth-inning home run from the Milwaukee Brewers was quickly brushed aside. Nothing was going to stop the celebration of this win.

It wouldn't be a Los ANgeles Dodgers celebration without someone throwing in a shot at the San Diego Padres.

The bullpen left a lot to be desired for the Dodgers, but their offense more than made up for it.

No nonsence @nsbb2011 @Dodgers It was a good think the batters showed up, because the bullpen sucked. @Dodgers It was a good think the batters showed up, because the bullpen sucked.

The Dodgers played a great game, and there are not many teams in the MLB that could have kept up with them today.

Maniac_of_Sports @ManiacofSports1 today



12 runs 🫣🫣



13 hits 🫡🫡🫡



NO ERRORS @Dodgers The Dodgers were ontoday12 runs 🫣🫣13 hits 🫡🫡🫡NO ERRORS @Dodgers The Dodgers were on 🔥 today 😎12 runs 🫣🫣😃😃😱13 hits 🫡🫡🫡NO ERRORS 😱

This is the kind of win that reaffirms why the Dodgers are one of the best teams in the league with an extremely dedicated fanbase.

The team even seems to be peaking at the right time, getting ready for the final month of the regular season.

The Milwaukee Brewers were helpless to stop the Dodgers from taking care of business.

This win over the Milwaukee Brewers shows how great the Los Angeles Dodgers are

Milwaukee Brewers v Los Angeles Dodgers

The Brewers are a good team that might be able to fight for a spot in the playoffs. The Los Angeles Dodgers are the best team in the MLB record-wise, and perhaps in every other category as well.

This game made it clear just how big of a disparity there is between the Dodgers and other good teams in the National League.

