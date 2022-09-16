St. Louis Cardinals vs. Cincinnati Reds MLB Odds, Line, Pick, Prediction, and Preview: September 15| 2022 MLB Season

The St. Louis Cardinals face the Cincinnati Reds for a four-game series starting on Thursday. St. Louis are set to host this mega encounter after coming off a win against the formidable Milwaukee Brewers. Cincinnati, on the other hand, suffered a big defeat at the hands of the Pittsburgh Pirates.

The Cardinals are enjoying the top spot in the National League Central division. Their recent win against the Brewers has taken them to 84-59 for the season. A brilliant home (48-25) record is the main reason behind their successful campaign. There is no cause for concern as they have almost qualified for the playoffs. However, the home team would like to maintain their lead by winning the series that lies ahead.

"#THATSAWINNER"- Cardinals

Cincinnati are not in a position to save their season. Their story a few weeks ago was a little different as they were in the thick of things. Consistent losses have placed them fourth in the division and now their chances of making it to the playoffs are zero. But the Reds can still try to win as many remaining games as possible to make their fans happy and give them something to cheer about.

"Off to St. Louis"- Reds

This four-game series will be entertaining for everyone who follows the MLB. The stakes are not very high for either team. One team is almost qualified and the other team is almost out of contention. Both teams have the opportunity to play freely and showcase their natural game without any fear. Expect a lot of fireworks in today's game.

St. Louis Cardinals vs. Cincinnati Reds match details

Fixture: Cincinnati Reds vs. St. Louis Cardinals

Date & Time: Thursday, September 15, 07:45 p.m. EDT

Venue: Busch, St. Louis, Missouri

St. Louis Cardinals vs. Cincinnati Reds betting odds

Teams Moneyline Spread Over/Under St. Louis Cardinals -280 -1.5 (-130) U 8 (-105) Cincinnati Reds +235 +1.5 (+110) O 8 (-115)

St. Louis Cardinals vs. Cincinnati Reds pick

Miles Mikolas has been a constant for the Cardinals this season. He will pitch for St. Louis in Game 1 against the Reds. Miles has had a very consistent season so far at a decent ERA of 3.42. He has the ability to destroy the opponent's lineup. His experience is something the Cardinals will rely on for today's game. A definite pick.

Miles Mikolas: Season Statistics

GP IP H ER SO ERA 29 181.1 155 69 135 3.42

St. Louis Cardinals vs. Cincinnati Reds prediction

Game 1 between the Cardinals and the Cincinnati Reds could easily go in the the home team's favor. They are just too strong a give a game away so easily, playing on their own field. Expect a win for the Cardinals.

Pick/Prediction: Reds 1st 5 innings score U 1.5 (-145)

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far

Edited by John Maxwell