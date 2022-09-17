St. Louis Cardinals vs. Cincinnati Reds MLB Odds, Line, Pick, Prediction, and Preview: September 16| 2022 MLB Season

Game 1 between the St. Louis Cardinals and Cincinnati Reds belonged to the away team. It was quite surprising to see the Reds manage a win away from home. This has given the four-game series a much-needed boost, as it has now become interesting. The Cardinals will surely look to bounce back in Game 2.

Following the loss, St. Louis is now 84-60 in the National League Central division. They are still way ahead of the other teams. Behind them are the Milwaukee Brewers. So the Cardinals have nothing to be concerned about.

However, losing at home is not something a team of such caliber likes. They lost Game 1 at home and would not want to repeat it again. The Cardinals will come out even stronger in the second game.

The Reds pulled off a surprising victory against the Cardinals in Game 1. This has certainly given their fans a lot of joy and something to cheer about. Even though their season is over, they are still fighting.

It is never easy to keep going after such a difficult season. Full marks to Cincinnati for their constant efforts. They want to win the second game and make sure they don't lose the series.

"Alexis Diaz collects the save... #ATOBTTR" - Reds

The series definitely became interesting after Cincinnati's win. At least the series has not started completely one-sided. For all MLB fans, this is a great opportunity to witness the exciting next three games.

The Cardinals usually don't lose back-to-back home games. They will definitely look to tie the series and win the remaining game as well.

St. Louis Cardinals vs. Cincinnati Reds: Match details

Fixture: Cincinnati Reds @ St. Louis Cardinals

Date & Time: Friday, September 16, 8.15 PM EDT

Venue: Busch Stadium, St. Louis, Missouri

St. Louis Cardinals vs. Cincinnati Reds: Betting Odds

Teams Moneyline Spread Over/Under St. Louis Cardinals -240 -1.5 (-125) U 8.5 (-115) Cincinnati Reds +190 +1.5 (+105) O 8.5 (-105)

St. Louis Cardinals vs. Cincinnati Reds: Pick

Paul Goldschimdt is the pick of the game against the Reds. The St. Louis batter, Paul, ranks #2 in the league at an average of .324 in the 136 games he has played this season.

Game 1 did not go well for him, so it is high time to expect a much better performance this time. Cincinnati will have to try their absolute best to stop him.

St. Louis Cardinals vs. Cincinnati Reds: Prediction

Game 2 will be extremely difficult for the Reds to win. The Cardinals look in no mood to lose another game. Expect a straight win for the home team.

Pick/Prediction: Total over 8.5

