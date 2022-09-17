St. Louis Cardinals vs Cincinnati Reds Odds, Line, Picks, and Prediction - September 17 | 2022 MLB Season

The St. Louis Cardinals will face the Cincinnati Reds in Game 2 of their five-game series at home in Missouri on Saturday afternoon in MLB action. Let's have a look at the best odds, lines, and picks for the game.

The Cardinals beat the Reds last night (September 16), leveling the series at 1-1 to improve to 85-60 on the season. They are 7.5 games ahead of second-placed Milwaukee Brewers in the National League Central division and look well set to clinch a playoff spot.

The Reds, meanwhile, have had a very poor season and are out of playoff contention. They have lost seven of their last eight games and will play for pride against the Cardinals.

"Staring down 700." - Cardinals

The Cardinals will likely start Dakota Hudson on the mound. He has an ERA of 4.43, a 1.42 WHIP, and a W-L of 7-7 after recently returning from injury. This will be his fourth start against the Reds. In the previous three, he gave up 11 runs on 20 hits in 18.1 IP. He has been inconsistent this season and will hope to fare better here.

The Reds, meanwhile, could start Mike Minor on the hill. He has a W-L of 4-11, an ERA of 5.78 and a 1.58 WHIP. Overall, his performance has been subpar from the mound. This will be his 19th start of the season and third against the Cardinals. He gave up seven runs on 12 hits in 8.2 IP in his last two outings against the Cardinals.

Memphis Redbirds @memphisredbirds today!



He picks up today's Dakota Hudson bringing thetoday!He picks up today's #SLRRRP second strikeout of the game! Dakota Hudson bringing the ⛽⛽⛽ today!He picks up today's #SLRRRP second strikeout of the game! https://t.co/KLK4W7SXeg

"Dakota Hudson bringing the Gas tonight" - memphisredbirds

St. Louis Cardinals vs Cincinnati Reds Match Details

Fixture: Cincinnati Reds @ St. Louis Cardinals

Date & Time: Saturday, September 17; 1:15 pm EDT

Venue: Busch Stadium, St. Louis, Missouri

St. Louis Cardinals vs Cincinnati Reds: Betting Odds

Teams Money line Spread Over/Under Cincinnati Reds +210 +1.5 (+100) Over 8.5 (-110) St. Louis Cardinals -250 -1.5 (-120) Under 8.5 (-110)

St. Louis Cardinals vs Cincinnati Reds: Best Picks

The Cardinals love feeding off and hitting against left-handed pitchers. They will look to come out of the blocks early on and put pressure on Minor from the onset. Expect the Cardinals to score early.

Pick: Cardinals first innings over 0.5 Total runs (-110)

St. Louis Cardinals vs Cincinnati Reds Prediction

The Cardinals are the outright favorites in this game. Bettors should be picking the Cardinals to come out with an easy win.

Prediction: Cardinals -1.5 (-120)

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far