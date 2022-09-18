St. Louis Cardinals vs Cincinnati Reds Odds, Line, Picks, and Prediction - September 18 | 2022 MLB Season

The St. Louis Cardinals will take on the Cincinnati Reds on Sunday in MLB action.

The Cardinals are on a great run and will look to make it 4-1 against the Reds. They are in top place in the National League Central with 87 wins at a winning percentage of 0.592. The Cardinals are 6-4 in their last ten matchups and have an excellent home record of 51-26.

The Reds, meanwhile, are struggling this season. They are in fourth place in the National League Central with 57 wins at a winning percentage of 0.390. Their away record is not impressive either, as they are 28-46 away from home.

The Cardinals have a strong batting lineup. Paul Goldschmidt is doing brilliantly this season. He has 33 home runs, 105 RBIs, and an OPS of 1.042 with an average of 0.335. Pitcher Adam Wainwright has done well too. He has a 11-9 record with an ERA of 3.29 and 137 Ks.

The Reds, meanwhile, have been dependent on Kyle Farmer for scoring. He has an OPS of 0.715, 67 RBIs with an average of 0.262 this season. The pitching from the Reds has been poor except Alexis Diaz, who has an ERA of 1.86 with 76 Ks at a WHIP of 0.98.

Since returning from injury, Diaz has been consistent with his performances. He has an ERA of 2.25 with a WHIP of 1.50 and 3 Ks in the last seven days.

St. Louis Cardinals vs Cincinnati Reds Match Details

Fixture: Cincinnati Reds @ St. Louis Cardinals

Date & Time: Sunday, September 18; 2:15 pm EDT

Venue: Busch Stadium, St. Louis, Missouri

St. Louis Cardinals vs Cincinnati Reds odds

TEAMS MONEY LINE SPREAD OVER/UNDER REDS +235 +1.5(+105) o8(-113) CARDINALS *265 -1.5(-126) u8(+100)

St. Louis Cardinals vs Cincinnati Reds best picks

The Reds will likely have Luis Cessa on the mound. He has an ERA of 5.25, 49 Ks and a WHIP of 1.35 this season.

The Cardinals could have Jordan Montgomery who has done well too. He has been brilliant for the team and will look to improve his stats from his last few outings.

Jordan could play a key role in this game, making him the pick of the game.

St. Louis Cardinals vs Cincinnati Reds prediction

This game is crucial for the Reds, and they would like to come all out. The outcome could be dependent on the pitchers. If the Reds can come together and stop the Cardinals from scoring big, they could win this game.

The Cardinals won their last game by a narrow margin and will try to do better, as they are the favorites to win this game.

Prediction: The Cardinals to win

