St. Louis Cardinals vs. Colorado Rockies Odds, Line, Picks, and Prediction - August 17 | 2022 MLB Season

The St. Louis Cardinals will take on the Colorado Rockies on Wednesday night. The Cardinals beat the Colorado Rockies 5-4 on Tuesday, bringing their record to 64-51 this year. Looking at the Rockies, they are now 51-67. St. Louis is 17 games over .500 at Busch Stadium, while Colorado has an abysmal 18-37 away record this season. The Cardinals currently lead the National League Central by a slim two-game margin over the Milwaukee Brewers.

St. Louis' Jordan Montgomery gets the ball on Wednesday night. Montgomery came over to St. Louis from the New York Yankees at the trade deadline, and he's been excellent thus far. The left-hander has allowed zero earned runs in his last 11 innings, providing a huge boost for his new club. Colorado's offense has been poor on the road this year compared to when they were at Coors Field. Montgomery should be able to keep rolling.

Colorado will hand the ball to German Marquez for Wednesday's contest. He has a 6-9 record with a 5.08 ERA in 22 starts. He has struggled mightily this year after being named an All-Star last season. He'll be up against a solid Cardinals lineup that ranks fifth in runs and OPS.

The encouraging news is that lately, the righty has improved, giving up four earned runs in his last 12 innings. Marquez is bound to have some better performances, given the fact that he has a 3.94 expected FIP. Although the St. Louis lineup is still tough, look for Marquez to try to battle his way through Wednesday's contest.

St. Louis Cardinals vs. Colorado Rockies Match Details

Fixture: Colorado Rockies @ St. Louis Cardinals

Date & Time: Wednesday, August 17, 7:45 p.m. EDT

Venue: Busch Stadium, St. Louis, Missouri

St. Louis Cardinals vs. Colorado Rockies Betting Odds

Team Money Line Spread Over/Under Colorado Rockies +170 +1.5 (-130) Over 7.0 (-115) St. Louis Cardinals -200 -1.5 (+110) Under 7.0 (-105)

St. Louis Cardinals vs. Colorado Rockies Best Picks

Jordan Montgomery is yet to allow a run as a member of the Cardinals through two starts. Additionally, he's only allowed six hits in his 11 innings in St. Louis. Expect him to keep limiting baserunners on Wednesday.

Pick: Jordan Montgomery Under 4.5 Hits Allowed (+125)

St. Louis Cardinals vs. Colorado Rockies Betting Prediction

The Cardinals have now won 11 of their previous 14 games, and at home, they're very comfortable. The Rockies have some talented players, but they're nowhere near as good as St. Louis on paper. The Rockies also are averaging 1.8 runs this year through five innings while on the road. Expect the Cardinals to secure the lead after five in this one behind Montgomery.

Prediction: Cardinals First 5 Innings -0.5 (-120)

