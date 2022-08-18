St. Louis Cardinals vs. Colorado Rockies Odds, Line, Picks, and Prediction - August 18 | 2022 MLB Season

The St. Louis Cardinals will play the series finale versus the Colorado Rockies on Thursday afternoon. The Cardinals beat the Colorado Rockies 5-1 on Wednesday to improve to 65-51 on the year. The Rockies are now 51-68 on the season.

St. Louis has been solid at Busch Stadium, carrying a 39-21 record there now after the win. Colorado is a much worse team on the road, and they'll try to avoid getting swept on the road on Thursday.

The Cardinals currently lead the National League Central by three games over the Milwaukee Brewers, thanks to their recent great play. They've won 12 of 15 now, and these wins have come against some pretty good teams.

St. Louis sends out veteran righty Adam Wainwright for Thursday's contest. He is 8-8 with a 3.27 ERA in 23 starts. Recently, Wainwright has been slightly better, sporting a 2.67 ERA in his last four outings.

He hasn't yet faced Colorado this year, but last year he held them to two earned runs in 16 1/3 innings. In his outing back in May of 2021, he tossed 8 1/3 scoreless frames in a 2-0 win. While we can't expect Wainwright to match that performance, he has always pitched well against the Rockies historically.

The Cardinals' righty has been very solid at home, carrying a 2.30 ERA in 12 home starts. Look for him to stay in line with his recent outings as his club goes for the sweep on Thursday.

Antonio Senzatela, who is 3-6 with a 4.67 ERA, will be taking the mound Thursday for Colorado. The Cardinals offense he'll be up against ranks fifth in runs per game, and in their last seven, they're averaging 5.1 runs per contest.

The Colorado right-hander has been surprisingly worse on the road this season, carrying a 5.50 ERA in seven road starts. Look for St. Louis to try and get to Senzatela early on Thursday afternoon.

St. Louis Cardinals vs. Colorado Rockies Match Details

Fixture: Colorado Rockies @ St. Louis Cardinals

Date & Time: Thursday, August 18, 1:15 p.m. EDT

Venue: Busch Stadium, St. Louis, Missouri

St. Louis Cardinals vs. Colorado Rockies Betting Odds

Team Money Line Spread Over/Under Colorado Rockies +185 +1.5 (-115) Over 8.0 (+100) St. Louis Cardinals -230 -1.5 (-105) Under 8.0 (-120)

St. Louis Cardinals vs. Colorado Rockies Best Picks

After pitching a complete game in his previous start, Wainwright has now lasted seven or more frames in three of his last four. He tossed at least eight frames in both of his starts versus Colorado last year, so look for him to finish at least seven on Thursday.

Pick: Adam Wainwright Over 20.5 Outs Recorded (-105)

St. Louis Cardinals vs. Colorado Rockies Betting Prediction

The Rockies are on a four-game skid that they'll look to end on Thursday. The Cardinals have won nine of their past 10 when Wainwright starts against the Rockies. The under has been hit in eight of these too, so expect history to repeat itself.

Prediction: Cardinals -1.5 (-105) & Under 8 (-120)

Last 15 Days' MLB Picks are: 127-92-4 (+232.5 Units)

Edited by Jodi Whisenhunt