St. Louis Cardinals vs Pittsburgh Pirates MLB Odds, Line, Pick, Prediction, and Preview - October 3 | 2022 MLB Season 

The St. Louis Cardinals will take on the Pittsburgh Pirates in the fourth game of their six-game MLB series on Monday (October 3).

After losing the first two games, the Pirates made a comeback in Game 3 to make the series a little more interesting. Both teams are part of the National League Central Division.

This series will mark the end of the regular season. St. Louis (92-67) has already clinched the division. Their terrific home (53-28) record has made all the difference for them this season. Their away (39-39) record is something they would like to improve on, though. However, a few more wins before the postseason would be welcome. St. Louis will look to dominate this away series against the Pirates.

Pittsburgh, meanwhile, has had a terrible season (60-99). They are fighting for the fourth spot against the Cincinnati Reds. Both teams have exchanged places over the weeks, so it's difficult to say who will come last at the end of the season.

With a win in Game 3, the Pirates have given their fans something to cheer about. The win against the division winners should help boost their confidence. They will look to win more games to end their series on a high.

This series will mark the end of the seaosn for the Pirates. Meanwhile the Cardinals are going to the playoffs, so they have a long way to go.

St. Louis Cardinals vs Pittsburgh Pirates: Match Details

Fixture: St. Louis Cardinals @ Pittsburgh Pirates

Date & Time: Monday, October 3; 06:35 pm EDT

Venue: PNC Park, Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania

St. Louis Cardinals vs Pittsburgh Pirates: Betting Odds

Team Moneyline Spread Over/Under St. Louis Cardinals -165 -1.5 (+105) O 7.5 (-105) Pittsburgh Pirates +140 +1.5 (-125) U 7.5 (-115)

St. Louis Cardinals vs Pittsburgh Pirates: Pick

Except for Game 1, the Cardinals offense has been pretty good. In Game 2, they outperformed the Pirates 13-3, showcasing their offensive prowess. Paul Goldschmidt has been the best batter for the Cardinals this season with 35 HRs. His RBI for the season is 114 and a batting average of .318.

Pick: Cardinals 1st 5 Innings Total Over 2.5 (-115)

St. Louis Cardinals vs Pittsburgh Pirates: Prediction

Both starting pitchers have been in great form this season. The better offense could hold the key in Game 4, and the Cardinals have that advantage for now. Keep it safe; keep it tight, and expect a win for the away team.

Prediction: Cardinals (-165)

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far