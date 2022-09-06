St. Louis Cardinals vs. Washington Nationals Odds, Line, Picks, and Prediction - September 6| 2022 MLB Season

The St. Louis Cardinals will play against the Washington Nationals on Tuesday.

The Cardinals are in first place in the National League Central with 79 wins at a winning percentage of 0.585. They have a great home record of 45-23 and are 7-3 in their last 10 matchups.

The Nationals are in last place in the National League East with 47 wins at a winning percentage of 0.356, which is the lowest in the league. They have a poor away record of 26-40 and are 6-4 in their last 10 matchups.

"Put a #CurlyW in the books!" - Nationals

The Cardinals have played brilliantly this season and a playoff spot almost conforms for them. Both Paul Goldschmidt and Nolan Arenado have been playing great this season. Goldschmidt is in the top 5 of the season chart with an OPS of 1.034, 107 RBIs, and 34 home runs at an average of 0.331. Adam Wainwright is handling the pitching duties with an ERA of 3.21, 132 Ks, and a WHIP of 1.32 this season.

The Nationals have done better in the last couple of games. Keibert Ruiz is contributing to the teams scoring. He has an OPS of 0.680, 7 home runs, and 36 RBIs at an average of 0.253 this season. Pitching is a problem for the Nationals and they have lost games because of it. However, they have done well recently and are on a three-game winning streak.

St. Louis Cardinals vs. Washington Nationals match details

Fixture: Washington Nationals @ St. Louis Cardinals

Date & Time: Tuesday, September 6, 7:45 p.m. EDT

Venue: Busch Stadium, St. Louis, Missouri

St. Louis Cardinals vs. Washington Nationals odds

TEAMS MONEY LINE SPREAD OVER/UNDER WASHINGTON NATIONALS +220 +1.5(+104) o8(-110) ST. LOUIS CARDINALS -250 -1.5(-115) u8(-110)

St. Louis Cardinals vs. Washington Nationals best picks

Jose Quintana will start for the Cardinals. He has an ERA of 3.47, 109 Ks, and a WHIP of 1.33 this season. In the last seven days, he has an ERA of 3.86 with one K against his name.

Paolo Espino will start for the Nationals. He has done well in the last seven days with an ERA of 1.80 and 6 Ks. He brings a 0-6 record into the game.

St. Louis Cardinals vs. Washington Nationals prediction

It will be a high scoring game. The Cardinals are strong and are likely to play aggressively. The Nationals have done great in the recent past and gave a shocking defeat to the Cardinals in the last Game.

The Cardinals have a better chance of winning this game due to the consistent pitchers and batters in the team.

Prediction :- The Cardinals will win this game.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far

Edited by Gaelin Leif